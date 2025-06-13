The only survivor of Air India flight A171 has told local media that the lights onboard flickered moments before the devastating crash.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh was on his way back to the UK with his brother when the Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed in the Meghani area of Ahmedabad.

The 40-year-old Brit said: “When the flight took off, within five to 10 seconds it felt like it was stuck in the air. Suddenly, the lights started flickering – green and white – then the plane rammed into some establishment that was there.”

That establishment was an accommodation for local medical students and interns. It is believed at least eight of them have been confirmed dead, adding to the 241 casualties that were onboard the plane.

“When I saw the exit, I thought I could come out. I tried, and I did. Maybe the people who were on the other side of the plane weren’t able to,” Ramesh said, per Metro.

He goes on to say: “I don’t know how I survived. I saw people dying in front of my eyes – the air hostesses, and two people I saw near me … I walked out of the rubble.”

Vishwash’s family in Leicester are still awaiting the news on his brother, Ajay Kumar Ramesh (45), who was in the seat next to Vishwash.

Vishwash was sat in seat 11a next to an emergency exit.

According to Mr Ramesh the section of the plane he was sitting in landed on the ground, rather than hitting the roof of a building.

Vishwash and Ajay’s brother Nayan (27) said that they ‘were just as shocked’ as soon as they heard it.

British crash survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh describes his escape from the Air India plane in Ahmedabad.



“I last spoke to him yesterday morning. We’re devastated, just devastated,” per Metro.

Investigators are doing their best trying to find the cause of the fatal plane crash, which is believed to be the deadliest aviation disaster in almost a decade.

According to local media, one of the black boxes has been located. However, they’re still looking for the second one.

These black boxes will provide vital data recorded of the pilot’s movements, the plane’s conditions and the final moments leading up to yesterday’s (June 12) tragedy.