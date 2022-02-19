



Andalusia’s capital city of Seville is best known for its old-world Spanish charm, from its tiny tapas bars and flamenco shows to its Baroque architecture and charming cobbled streets. However, this once spurned second city is now teeming with contemporary restaurants and luxury places to stay – including Spain’s first Radisson Collection hotel. A welcome addition to the city’s hospitality scene, this five-star hotel boasts a rooftop pool (a must-have in Seville during summer months), modern interiors and a plush restaurant led by a Michelin-star chef.

The area

Driving in Seville is best left to locals (the streets are narrow and winding), so getting a taxi from the airport to the hotel is the best option. It takes just under 30 minutes and costs around €25. If you want to do it cheaply, hop on the bus outside the arrival’s terminal for a few euros. Alternatively, Santa Justa station is around a 35-minute walk (or 10-minute bus or taxi ride). Once you’ve checked in, you won’t need a car as the swish five-star hotel is close to all Seville’s best features. Tourist sights like the Cathedral, Alcázar and impressive Guadalquivir river are all within walking distance. You’ll also find an abundance of places to eat and drink nearby, both authentic tapas bars (Dos de Mayo) and stylish restaurants like La Brunilda.

The digs

All 89 rooms and suites at Radisson Collection Hotel Magdalena Plaza come with smart TVs you can link to your phone, DeLonghi coffee machines, minibars and premium bedding. Rain showers are a welcome treat, as are balconies, which either overlook nearby streets or Magdalena square. Although views are unremarkable, and seating isn’t a given. Inside, the décor, while elegant and well-finished, is underwhelming compared to the rest of the hotel. The colour palette is on the dull side (think greys, whites and earthy tones), which doesn’t match the bright, vibrant city outside. There are some nice touches, like the monochrome street art, marble finishes and parquet floors. Plus, all rooms come with all the gadgets and mod-cons you’d expect from a Radisson Collection hotel. If you want to push the boat out, choose from five suites – two come with private terraces and hot tubs.



Style, staff and stuff

Abstract monochrome prints by Spanish artists cover the walls in common areas at the Radisson Collection, adding character to an otherwise minimalist interior. Meanwhile, pops of colour, cleverly-blended textures (wood, marble, velvet and faux polished concrete) elevate the hotel’s shared spaces from a cookie-cutter Radisson to something that resembles a big, independent design hotel.



Downstairs in the lobby area, there are loads of places to work from – ideal if you’re in Seville on business or working remotely. Amenities-wise, there’s modern good-size gym with free weights, treadmills and space to workout. But the pearl in the crown is its rooftop pool – surprisingly rare in a Seville city that regularly hits 40 degrees plus in summer. The hotel also comes with free WIFI, two bars, and two excellent restaurants.



The service style at the Radisson Collection is an acquired taste. Guests who prefer a traditional, formal experience will be more than happy, though if you’re a traveller looking for a more casual customer service approach, you may find it a bit stiff. That said, all staff members are friendly, helpful and professional.

Food & drink

Seville has plenty of excellent places to eat, though Basque at Radisson Collection has bolstered its fine-dining offering. With its emerald booths, subdued lighting and premium marble, it has a mid-century modern feel to it. The superb menu, designed by Michelin-star chef, Eneko Atxa, is rooted in Basque flavours (unusual for an Andalusian restaurant). Notable dishes include the line caught tuna tartare with caviar and the fresh tomato salad. Staff, including the exceptional Carmen, not only provide excellent recommendations but also educate diners about each dish. However, if you’re after a relaxed poolside lunch or a post-sightseeing cocktail, head up to Justa Rufina by Azotea Group – a well-known, reliable restaurant group with several dining spots in the city. The hotel also offers a good Mediterranean buffet-style breakfast (from 7-11) with all the classics – yoghurt, cheese, hams, croissants etc. Sourdough bread, salmon, premade granola pots and hand-pressed orange juice are also available.

Insider tip