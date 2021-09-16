The UK’s public service broadcasters could soon be legally required to produce “distinctively British” programmes under plans drawn up by ministers.

Fleabag, Only Fools and Horses and Derry Girls were cited as fitting the bill by John Whittingdale, the media minister, at a Royal Television Society conference on Wednesday.

He suggested that shows like Dr Who, Downton Abbey, Great British Bake Off, Bodyguard and the Carry On films had been huge international hits – but also reflect British values.

Whittingdale said: “So in our upcoming White Paper, I intend to include proposals that will expand the remit of public service broadcasters, so that it includes a requirement for them to produce ‘distinctively British’ content.”

But, just a day after outlining his plans, Whittingdale was sacked by Boris Johnson as the prime minister continued his reshuffle.

Reactions

Sacking aside, social media was abuzz with comments about the future of more ‘Britisness’ in our TV shows.

Here’s what people had to say:

1.

Our culture war Govt is to introduce a legal obligation for national broadcasters to make “Britishness” a compulsory feature of TV.



Beyond a handful of tired old clichés about 'queuing' & 'stiff upper lips', there's no consensus on what "Britishness" is.https://t.co/T6GNMGTmqd — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) September 16, 2021

2.

Time and time again this government have managed to hit that real sweet spot between sinister and exceptionally stupid. Maybe that’s what “Britishness” means?? https://t.co/4JOEctzTnC — Paranoid Andy Edwards (@eds209) September 16, 2021

3.

Watch the viewing figures for terrestrial TV in the UK plummet. What is this Britishness they talk of? 🇬🇧 Plastered over all TV programmes. No thanks https://t.co/qJasSGlY9r — #FBIW Welsh Rugby Mad dragon 🐲 (@wru4me) September 16, 2021

4.

Note from DCMS: Due to our Obligatory Britishness Quota all scripts must include three of the following:



1. A London bus.

2. A working class person whistling cheerily.

3. A polite child.

4. Casual racism.

5. Fish and/or chips.

6. A misplaced sense of cultural superiority. https://t.co/mYAZpofg5N — Lisa Holdsworth (@WorksWithWords) September 16, 2021

5.

When they say “Britishness” they mean Englishness. — Oscar Allen (@oscardebird) September 16, 2021

Derry Girls

One show that was mentioned as an example was the hilarious Derry Girls.

It is a sitcom set in 1990s Northern Ireland at the tail end of ‘The Troubles’, and a lot of the jokes are at the expense of the English. Furthermore, Northern Ireland is part of the UK but not Great Britain.

Again this was not ignored on social media.

1.

Lol they use Derry Girls as an example of Britishness. I'm all for shows based in the home nations where they slag off the English. https://t.co/35GuEnFAGp — Cobbler Bob (@Bob0Mar) September 16, 2021

2.

Derry Girls is distinctly British? If that were the case, would it not be called Londonderry Girls? https://t.co/XqTDQf7Vbt — Shane Caher (@CaherShane) September 16, 2021

3.

Derry Girls is <distinctively British>



Um, well, um, eh… https://t.co/ZfiBX0IlTx — Gordon Guthrie (@gordonguthrie) September 15, 2021

4.

The principle of this is horrible, but the fact that he picked Derry Girls as an example is sending me. https://t.co/sKV4M9T6Rn — hayley (@hayleylouisePhD) September 16, 2021

5.

6.

aside from the fact that this is literally a step closer to fascism- derry girls? a good example of britishness? https://t.co/56g0egeSQU — mirren (@fitzgrantIII) September 16, 2021

7.

if Derry Girls is "distinctively British" then it would be called Londonderry Girls, and that just ain't it tbh https://t.co/k3u8M2c6jt — adam 🌹 (@adamwhite_01) September 16, 2021

8.

Ah yes that distinctly Brit loving comedy Derry Girls. https://t.co/Es7Z3OFKF2 — Bimbo Summit Ambassador Gowans (@tootsdeville) September 16, 2021

