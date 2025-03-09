Sometimes, these political exchanges on social media don’t always land how they’re intended. However, Adrian Ramsay – the co-leader of the Green Party – got his lines spot-on, and stuck the boot into Nigel Farage and his ailing Reform Party.

What is happening to the Reform Party?

It has been a catastrophic week for the right-leaning party. Despite only having five MPs, something resembling a civil war has broke out among their ranks. Rupert Lowe found himself suspended from Reform, shortly after he openly criticised Farage’s leadership.

Lowe is accused of workplace bullying and making threats towards party chairman, Zia Yusuf. He was also referred to police by the party leadership following the latter incident. The Great Yarmouth MP rejects the allegations, saying there is ‘no credible evidence’.

The whole fiasco has fractured relations in Reform further. Earlier this year, a spate of councillors quit the party, citing similar concerns to those raised by Rupert Lowe and Ben Habib in the past. Again, Nigel Farage was accused of ‘undemocratic leadership’.

Nigel Farage taunted by Green Party co-leader

In an article published on Thursday, Lowe lambasted Farage for ‘leading a party of protest’, ironically labelling him a ‘messiah’. The mood soured within the camp, and at the end of it all, Lowe was suspended from Reform – leaving them with four MPs.

That’s a point Adrian Ramsay was very, very keen to drive home. In a cheeky dig posted to Twitter/X, the MP for Waveney Valley offered a rather patronising bit of advice, echoing some of the complaints raised by Nigel Farage’s critics within Reform.

“Hi Nigel Farage. I see you are having a spot of local difficulty. Now we have the same number of MPs, if you are looking for some advice on building an effective and happy team, let me know. My first tip is empower your colleagues, and don’t keep all the power yourself.” | Adrian Ramsey