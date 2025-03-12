Labour has unveiled a billboard accusing Nigel Farage of “fighting for Putin” ahead of a crucial by-election for the party.

The van was revealed in Runcorn and Helsby, where a by-election will take place following Mike Amesbury revealing his intentions to quit as an MP after he was convicted of punching a constituent in the street.

Reform UK, which came second in this seat at the general election, purchased a similar billboard before Amesbury stood down, which read: “Runcorn needs Reform”.

🚨 NEW: A Reform UK digital billboard has been driving around in Runcorn calling for the resignation of MP Mike Amesbury



[@christiancalgie] pic.twitter.com/Jutv6RIWdL — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) February 25, 2025

Now, Labour has produced a black and white billboard in the area with a picture of Nigel Farage, accusing him of “fighting for Putin”. It also quotes him in 2014, “Putin is the leader I admire most.”

🔴 Runcorn by-election latest: Labour has been touring the constituency in this Nigel Farage attack van



"Fighting for Putin" pic.twitter.com/wHcCzkr6GX — Bill Curtis (@billcurtis0) March 11, 2025

A Reform UK spokesman said: “We stand ready to contest this by-election, it’s one of Labour’s safest seats but we will give it our all.

“Labour have failed Runcorn, Helsby and the country since taking office. Runcorn and Helsby needs Reform”.

National polls indicate Labour will hold this seat by 13 per cent over Reform, though officials believe Farage’s party can win this by-election. Labour won the seat in last year’s general election with 22,358 votes, with Reform UK in second place on 7,662.

Rob Ford, a professor of politics at Manchester University, told the Guardian: “A Labour defeat to Reform would be a big blow to morale and intensify internal arguments over how to respond to Farage, particularly as it would come either soon before or soon after local and mayoral contests which will also feature Reform heavily”.

He added: “A Reform by-election win on such a big swing would be a huge deal for Farage, demonstrating his claim to be ‘coming for Labour’ is credible, and likely also showing that Reform can squeeze third-placed Conservative voters where they are the best placed local opponent to Labour”.

Related: Met Police launch investigation into suspended Reform MP Rupert Lowe