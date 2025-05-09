Netflix has just released the first trailer for Dept Q, its new crime thriller series that looks like it should appeal to fans of Apple TV+’s smash hit Slow Horses.

The show follows DCI Carl Morck (Matthew Goode, Watchmen), who is described as a “brilliant cop but a terrible colleague”.

His razor-sharp sarcasm has made him no friends in the Edinburgh police and after a shooting that leaves a young PC dead and his partner paralysed, Morck finds himself exiled to the basement and the sole member of Department Q, a newly formed cold case unit.

“The department is a PR stunt, there to distract the public from the failures of an under-resourced, failing police force that is glad to see the back of him,” the plot synopsis adds.

“But more by accident than design, Carl starts to build a gang of waifs and strays who have everything to prove. So, when the stone-cold trail of a prominent civil servant who disappeared several years ago starts to heat up, Carl is back doing what he does best – rattling cages and refusing to take no for an answer.”

Based on the beloved Department Q book series by Jussi Adler-Olsen, the Netflix series was created by Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit, Godless).

The show also stars Chloe Pirrie (Black Mirror), Jamie Sives (Guilt), Kate Dickie (The Witch), Kelly Macdonald (Trainspotting), Mark Bonnar (Catastrophe) and Shirley Henderson (Harry Potter).

And its Dept Q’s premise – a sarcastic if brilliant officer put in charge of a department full of misfits – which is already leading commentators to compare it to Slow Horses.

We’ll see if these comparisons are apt when the show lands on the streaming giant on 29 May. Check out its trailer below”

