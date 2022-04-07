LinkedIn is one of the most popular social networking platforms today. With more than 250 million monthly active users, it’s undoubtedly a huge name in the social media industry. This is also the reason why many companies, entrepreneurs, and recruiters continuously use LinkedIn to grow their businesses.

Are you looking for ways to scale your lead generation efforts without hunching over your computer spending all your free time on social media? Find out how you can create the best LinkedIn experience without spending too much time on the platform. In this section, we’ll show you the best LinkedIn automation tools to automate your workflow, personalize your outreach, and connect better with your potential leads.

Octopus CRM

If you’re looking for an almost complete LinkedIn automation tool, Octopus CRM is the perfect choice for you. Claiming to be an “all-in-one LinkedIn automation software”, Octopus CRM is specially created for recruiters, business owners, and marketers alike. Although it can also work for freelancers, small businesses, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies. The software aims to improve lead generation and prospecting efforts on LinkedIn.

With Octopus CRM, you can automate tasks such as sending bulk connection requests, auto endorsing skills of your first-level connections, and auto viewing hundreds of LinkedIn profiles per day. Aside from these tasks, Octopus CRM also enables its users to create a customizable sales funnel on LinkedIn. This makes it easy to convert prospects into regular paying customers!

If you’re fond of using multiple software for work, you’ll also be glad to know that Octopus CRM integrates with other applications. Some of the applications Octopus CRM integrates with are: Zapier, Google Sheets, Asana, HubSpot CRM, and Zoho CRM.

Overall, Octopus CRM is a very powerful automation tool with a wide range of valuable features. It’s also affordable with its starting price of just $6.99 per month. Plus, it comes with a free trial. Something not all SaaS and automation tools lack these days.

Dripify

Whether you’re a sales or marketing professional, you will certainly benefit from using Dripify to automate your LinkedIn. Dripify is a LinkedIn automation and lead generation software that assists you in marketing, increasing product sales, and searching leads and prospects in LinkedIn.

Compared to other automation tools, Dripify has one of the most innovative and efficient tactics in lead generation. It gives users advanced reports on their analytics including relevant data, conversion rates, and team statistics that are valuable to your marketing campaign.

Some things you can do with Dripify include: marking important messages for easy tracking, monitoring your campaign performance with valuable metrics, organizing leads by actions, etc. It’s a pretty complete and updated automation tool compared to other tools available on the web.

So who can use Dripify? Dripify is best for businesses that want to automate their funnels, want to close leads faster, and want to maximize their LinkedIn presence.

LinkedIn Sales Navigator

Using LinkedIn Sales Navigator to reach the right prospects, understand your business, and engage better with your connections is a great way to jumpstart your marketing efforts. LinkedIn Navigator is equipped with advanced lead and company search tools that help companies find the right people. They also have lead recommendations that expedite prospecting efforts.

Another cool thing about LinkedIn Sales Navigator is that it automatically saves the accounts and leads you are selling to. This saves you a lot of time when following up and searching for other connections. It’s simply the kind of automation tool you want if you’re part of a sales team or an individual marketer.

Expandi

If you’re not using Expandi for automating your LinkedIn, then you’re definitely missing out. Expandi is another LinkedIn automation software whose aim is to automate LinkedIn engagements and interactions with the goal of reaching more people.

What Expandi does is automate your campaigns so that you can keep prospecting even when you’re offline. Just like other automation tools you can do a bunch of things with Expandi. Including sending bulk messages, auto-responses, personalized messages, as well as auto-follow and auto-viewing profiles.

The best part? Everything can be done on autopilot. Simply set it, and then go about and do your other work. You don’t have to worry about a single thing!

Zopto

Analyzing your LinkedIn data metrics to make important decisions is necessary to increase your ROI. This is where Zopto excels.

Zopto is one of the most easy-to-use automation tools among the lot. Even if you’re new to automation tools, you won’t have any problem navigating Zopto’s software. It literally takes just minutes to set up. Once you’re done, you’ll be greeted with its sleek dashboard from which you can see all your LinkedIn metrics. It helps with a lot of small tasks such as engagement with customers, growth, and lead generation.

Zoho’s customizable campaign is one of its strong features. You can create better and more personalized messages which increase engagement and responses from your audience. And if done exceptionally well, you can bring a surge of leads to your business.

WeConnect

Having accurate, relevant, and valuable data about your LinkedIn marketing efforts is crucial to the success of your campaigns. And that’s where We Connect helps. We Connect is a lead generation-focused automation tool designed for businesses of all sizes. It’s one of the easiest-to-use automation tools that can make tasks on LinkedIn really easy. Unlike other tools, WeConect helps with expanding your brand aside from engagement.

With WeConnect you can automate your work and save time. It allows you to store and organize data in one place so that you have a clear overview of your project or campaign. If you’re a marketer who relies on data, WeConnect is a worthy investment.

Not only does WeConnect help you reach the right people, but it also automatically sends them follow-up emails after they accepted your connection request on LinkedIn. Using WeConnect allows recruiters and marketers to reach out to 100x more people!

What is LinkedIn Automation?

Managing an active and growing LinkedIn account can be a lot of work. Many have outsourced their account management in order to free up time to focus on other things. But if you want to keep things in your control, we high recommend LinkedIn automation.

What is LinkedIn automation? LinkedIn automation is the process of automating LinkedIn so that simple tasks such as direct messaging, scheduling posts, following, commenting, and liking are effortlessly easy. While automation might not be very helpful for everyone, it is particularly critical for large companies whose social media growth relies on engagement and conversions.

These days it’s tough to be a LinkedIn marketer. In fact, growing your followers, generating leads, and driving traffic to your website can be challenging on any social media platform. For those who want to make marketing real easy, there are LinkedIn automation tools.

LinkedIn automation tools are basically software and apps that make connecting, engaging, and growing your account on LinkedIn easy. Because right now, it’s not just okay to have a presence on social platforms. You also have to be receptive, professional, and present 24/7 to stand out from your competitors. With the right tools you can succeed in the following tasks:

● Increasing your company’s bottom line

● Scaling your business

● Create and run campaigns

● Collect data and integrate third-party tools

● Improving customer satisfaction

● Gathering important data about your customers and business

Automation tools help a lot in many aspects of your business. Plus, they free up a lot of your precious time so you can focus on more important things!

Is LinkedIn automation illegal?

LinkedIn automation isn’t illegal, although it can be risky. Basically, automating your account to gain followers can get your account banned. So, it’s always wise to be informed of the rules of the platform before you try out an automation tool.

In LinkedIn, there are specific behaviors that can get your account banned. Abusing the automation tools to a degree that it would already look spammy can get you in trouble. LinkedIn has a strong stance against automation tools. They even banned tools and plugins that destroy the healthy balance of the platform.

Conclusion

Automation tools are an amazing technology that saves users hundreds of hours on the social platform. But ff you want to take advantage of them, ensure that you’re only using the best. As of now, the highly recommended LinkedIn automation tools are Octopus CRM, Dripify, LinkedIn Sales Navigator, Expandi, Zopto, and We Connect.