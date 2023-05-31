Imagine not having to worry about the security issues of your company anymore. Relaxing, isn’t it? Of course you are responsible for the security of your staff and your business. But it is possible to make this responsibility a bit easier to carry.

A good access control system makes it possible for you to manage the security of your employees and business, in a very easy way. It assists in keeping the premises of your organisation safe and secure. Does this sound too good to be true to you? Well, then you should keep reading. In this article I will explain the benefits of a physical access control system.

Employees

As a business owner, you will want to secure the safety of your employees at all times. It is important that employees are doing their jobs in a safe working environment. The working environment wouldn’t be safe, if anyone can enter the building at all times. By using physical access control, you make sure only people with permission can enter the building. This way, you will not have to worry about strangers entering your company without you knowing. Physical access control also makes it possible to track the access use of visitors and employees. This is very convenient when you want to keep track of any unusual behavior.

According to ReportLinker, the global physical access control system market grew from $8.42 billion in 2022 to $9.48 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. Physical access control systems

Ways of access

When you use physical access control, you have a lot of options. For instance, you can give your employees cards or badges, with which they can gain access to certain rooms. Also, you can distribute passwords, which employees can use to enter rooms. It is also possible to use biometric identifiers, such as a fingerprint or iris scanner. These are all smart ways to control access in your building.

The difference with keys

One might say that it is unnecessary to use physical access control when you can use keys. However, there are a lot of benefits to access control, compared to simple keys. For instance: an employee can easily lose a key, which makes it necessary for you to replace the entire lock, so it won’t be misused. After that, everybody needs to get a new key. This takes a lot of time and money. Secondly, keys do not leave an audit trail. This means you can not see who entered a room or when that happened. Lastly, keys are not easy to manage. Imagine having to enter a lot of different buildings and rooms. You will need many different keys. It is very inconvenient and difficult to carry that many keys around with you all day, let alone remember which key belongs to which door. Choosing an access control system is a smart way to improve your business!

Assets

Next to protecting your employees, it is also important to protect your assets. As a business owner, you probably own plenty of valuable resources which you want to keep safe. It is smart to manage who has access to these valuable resources. This way you can be sure the resources are safe at all times. Physical access control makes it possible for you to decide who can access certain resources and who cannot.

Remote control

When you use a physical access control system, you are able to manage the permissions and receive alerts from a distance. You can see who enters and leaves the building and you will notice when any unusual behavior occurs. This is very convenient when you are very busy and cannot be in the building at all times.

In a nutshell, physical access control makes it easier to secure the safety of your employees and assets. It also enables you to manage it all from a distance. So don’t wait any longer and invest in a physical access control system.