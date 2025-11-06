The modern creator economy is no longer about likes — it’s about leadership.

In a world where algorithms shape taste and artificial intelligence learns from human emotion, the ability to create meaning has become the ultimate capital.

Mariia Shubina, an expert in entrepreneurship, digital content strategy, and personal branding, is among those shaping the new culture of digital business.

She doesn’t just develop her own projects — she sets the standard for an entire industry.

Mariia, today you’re one of the few experts who have managed to turn a personal brand into an international media business. What was the most important decision on that path?

— Not being afraid to step beyond a niche.

People often limit themselves, thinking they must stick to a narrow specialisation. But real growth begins when you start thinking systemically. For me, the shift from art to entrepreneurship wasn’t abandoning creativity — it was its logical continuation.

You’re often described as part of a “new wave of entrepreneurs” — people who merge aesthetics, strategy, and technology. How do you personally see this role?

— For me, it’s less about status and more about responsibility.

The new wave isn’t a trend; it’s a mindset. We’re building new rules of the game where creativity isn’t opposed to business — it fuels it. And that requires a different kind of thinking — not linear, but systemic, layered.

Today there’s much discussion about algorithms influencing how content is perceived. How do you build strategy when success partly depends on “the machine”?

— It’s important to understand that the algorithm isn’t an enemy — it’s a mirror of the audience. It simply reflects what people respond to. I don’t try to outsmart it; I collaborate with it.

The key is to stay in dialogue with real people, not with the system. You can analyse an algorithm — but it can’t inspire you. That’s still a human role.

You often emphasise the importance of emotional intelligence in business. Why has this skill become so crucial right now?

— Because technology has made communication fast — but cold. Emotional intelligence brings warmth back.

It helps you see people behind the numbers, moods behind metrics, and context behind comments.

In the future, entrepreneurs with high EQ will be more competitive than those who simply know the tools.

We’ve entered the era of “intelligent empathy.”

You were invited to serve on the jury of the NOVA Awards — a prize recognising outstanding innovation in business and technology. What did this experience give you, both as an expert and as a person?

— For me, it was a reminder of how valuable an outside perspective is.

When you evaluate others’ projects, you understand your own path more clearly.

The NOVA Awards are not just a prize — they’re a space for ideas, a way to feel where the world is heading. I saw that global trends aren’t about technology for its own sake, but about how meaningfully it’s applied. The strongest projects are those that combine innovation with humanism.

What qualities distinguish today’s leaders in the creative industry from entrepreneurs of the previous decade?

— In the past, a leader was someone who led others forward. Today, it’s someone who can create space for others to grow. This is curatorial leadership — built not on authority, but on empathy and dialogue. A true leader today is a mediator between ideas, people, and technology.

How do you feel about the phenomenon of “personal brand fatigue” that many experts are talking about today?

— This fatigue is natural. People are tired of polished avatars. We’re entering the era of “silent influence,” when a brand doesn’t shout but speaks softly — and precisely.

The strength of a brand today lies not in the number of posts, but in the quality of meaning.

I increasingly choose a minimalist strategy myself: less external noise, more inner presence.

Which industry processes do you consider the most underestimated yet promising for creators?

— The micro–economies of content — small communities with high engagement and deep identity. That’s the future of digital marketing. Mass reach is losing its value, while local micro–audiences are becoming the core of sustainable businesses. People are no longer searching for content — they’re searching for belonging.

Many experts predict the merging of digital and education. Do you agree with this trend?

— Absolutely. The future belongs to learning through content. Today, anyone can be a media–educator, even outside the formal education system. I already see how brands are turning into schools: they teach audiences not just how to use a product, but how to think differently. It’s a powerful transformation — knowledge as a strategic asset.

In your view, how has the motivation of entrepreneurs changed after the pandemic and global crises?

— It has become deeper. People have stopped chasing numbers alone.

What matters now is balance — between meaning and results, between inner comfort and ambition.

The new entrepreneurial culture is not a cult of burnout, but a culture of resilience.

If you could give one piece of advice to young creators starting out in digital, what would it be?

— Don’t try to be on trend. A trend is always yesterday. Do what will still matter tomorrow.

Work not for likes, but for impact. And above all — respect your audience. They can feel everything: both falseness and inspiration.

How do you see your future in five years?

— I see myself at a point where experience meets academia. I want to gain a formal business qualification to scale projects at the institutional level. I’m interested in creating platforms where creativity, strategy, and education are united. For me, growth isn’t about moving forward — it’s about expanding horizons.

Finally — how do you define success today, as someone at the forefront of the industry?

— For me, success is when the silence around you speaks louder than words.

When your ideas live on in other people, when you feel not just recognition, but resonance.

That is true leadership — not in control, but in inspiration.