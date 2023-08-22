In the realm of IT and project management Maxim Dimitrachi has extensive experience spanning across the European Commission DG COMM Unit and beyond. From spearheading the development of the Beluga Application to championing ITIL processes, his multifaceted role has left a mark on the IT landscape worldwide.

Can you start by giving us a brief overview of your role at the European Commission and how your background and experience led you to that position?

My journey was incredibly rewarding at the European Commission DG COMM Unit. My job role there was primarily centered around managing the development of the Beluga software application, an archiving and content management tool for the Audio-Visual Portal of the European Commission. But, as with any leadership role, the responsibilities covered many areas.

My background played a pivotal role in preparing me for this important role. With over 15 years in tech and a significant portion of that in project management for multinational companies, I cultivated a skill set that was tailor-made for this position. My professional experiences in Belgium, Romania, and Russia have given me a unique perspective on working with B2B customers globally. This mosaic of experiences allowed me to seamlessly integrate into the European Commission DG COMM Unit’s ecosystem, understanding its nuances and driving the Beluga application to success.

My time at the European Commission DG COMM Unit culminated in years of learning, and adapting. It was an opportunity to apply everything I had learned over the years and contribute to a project that had a tangible impact on the European Commission’s communication landscape.

Let’s delve into the Beluga application. Can you describe the process of its development from inception to its current state?

The Beluga application is a beacon of innovation and collaboration at the European Commission DG COMM Unit. Its inception was rooted in a pressing need: the European Commission DG COMM Unit sought an archiving and robust content management tool for its Audio-Visual Portal, and the Beluga application was envisioned as the solution.

The initial phase was all about the groundwork. I began with comprehensive research, understanding the specific requirements of the AV Library team and portal, and the challenges they faced. This was followed by brainstorming sessions with end users and the portal development teams, where I mapped out potential features and functionalities to address these challenges.

Once I had a blueprint in place, the development phase commenced. Collaborating closely with focus groups and developers, I embarked on the journey of translating vision into a tangible product. Iterative testing was crucial during this phase. Each feature was rigorously tested, refined, and then integrated into the application.

Beta versions were rolled out to focus groups, and their insights proved invaluable. It allowed me and the development team to fine-tune the application, ensuring it was functional, user-friendly, and intuitive.

Today, the Beluga application is a testament to the power of collaborative effort and strategic planning. It’s an archiving and content management tool and a comprehensive solution that has significantly enhanced the efficiency of the AV Library and the reach of the European Commission DG COMM Unit’s Audio-Visual Portal.

What were some of the most significant challenges you faced during its development, and how did you address them?

While rewarding, the journey of developing the Beluga application was not without its hurdles. Reflecting on that phase, a few significant challenges come to mind.

Firstly, aligning the European Commission’s Audio-Visual Portal and AV Library’s diverse needs was daunting. Given the portal’s vast reach and diverse user base, ensuring the application catered to all specific requirements was a balancing act. I addressed this by initiating a series of stakeholder meetings, gathering feedback, and prioritising features that offered the most value to most users.

Another challenge was the technical constraints we faced. Building an application that was both robust and scalable, capable of handling vast amounts of data without compromising on speed or security, was a tall order. Collaborating closely with the DG COMM development teams and end-users, we employed cutting-edge technologies and optimisation techniques. Regular performance testing ensured that we were always a step ahead, anticipating potential bottlenecks and addressing them proactively.

User adoption was also a concern. Introducing a new tool to an established ecosystem always comes with resistance. To mitigate this, I championed the creation of comprehensive training modules and user guides. I also organised workshops, ensuring that users were familiar with the application and confident in its capabilities.

Lastly, ensuring the application remained agile and adaptable to portal requirements changes was crucial. To address this, I offered to build a modular architecture, allowing us to plug in new features or modify existing ones with minimal disruption.

You’ve mentioned building and coaching a Scrum team of 9 professionals. Can you share more about your coaching methods?

Building and coaching one of the Scrum team at the European Commission DG COMM Unit was undeniably one of the highlights of my professional journey. Entrusted with a team of nine uniquely talented individuals, I quickly realised that my role transcended beyond mere project deliverables. It was about cultivating growth, championing collaboration, and instilling a profound sense of purpose.

Before immersing ourselves in the intricacies of Scrum, I prioritised understanding each member’s strengths, weaknesses, and aspirations. This personalised approach ensured that everyone felt acknowledged and valued, laying the foundation for a trust-based team environment.

While I value theoretical knowledge, I firmly believe in the transformative power of hands-on experience. To this end, I orchestrated regular workshops and simulation sessions. These platforms allowed the team to experiment with Scrum methodologies in a controlled setting, gleaning invaluable insights from both their triumphs and missteps.

Every achievement, whether monumental or seemingly minor, deserved recognition. Celebrating these milestones was more than just a morale booster; it was a testament to our methodologies’ efficacy and our team’s relentless spirit.

My coaching philosophy harmoniously blended structured learning, experiential insights, and emotional intelligence. My overarching aim was to sculpt a team that was adept at Scrum methodologies and deeply passionate about the transformative value they brought to the broader mission.

How did you foster a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement within the team?

Fostering a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement was paramount in my journey at the European Commission DG COMM Unit. In a dynamic environment, where the landscape is ever-evolving, it’s not just about reaching a destination; it’s about the journey itself and ensuring that every step is taken with purpose and unity.

At the heart of the collaboration lies trust. I prioritised creating an environment where every team member felt safe to voice their opinions, share their challenges, and celebrate their successes. This foundation of trust meant that every idea was valued, every concern was addressed, and every achievement was a collective win.

Regular touchpoints, be it daily stand-ups, sprint reviews, or retrospectives, ensured that the team was always aligned. These sessions were more than just status updates; they were platforms for open dialogue, brainstorming, and mutual learning.

Positive and constructive feedback was the compass guiding our continuous improvement. I encouraged a culture where feedback was accepted and actively sought. This iterative feedback loop ensured that I and my team was always on a trajectory of growth and refinement.

By setting clear Objectives and Key Results (OKRs), every team member had a lucid understanding of our goals. This clarity ensured that while each individual might be working on different facets of the project, we were all moving in the same direction.

Continuous improvement is as much about refining processes as it is about personal growth. I championed regular training sessions, workshops, and knowledge-sharing platforms, ensuring that the team was always equipped with the latest tools and methodologies.

While end goals are essential, I believe in celebrating the journey – the learnings, the challenges overcome, and the milestones achieved. This boosted morale and also reinforced our commitment to continuous improvement.

Fostering this culture was about striking a balance between structure and fluidity. While we had clear processes in place, there was always room for innovation, experimentation, and evolution. This harmonious blend ensured that my team and I were collaborative and constantly pushing the boundaries of what we could achieve.

You played a pivotal role in supporting strategic decision-making processes. Can you provide an example of a strategic decision you were involved in and explain your contribution to the process?

Strategic decision-making, especially in an institution as pivotal as the European Commission, is a delicate dance of analysis, foresight, and collaboration. One of the most memorable strategic decisions I was involved in revolved around the expansion and integration features of the Beluga application.

As the Beluga application grew in its reach and impact, it became evident that I needed to enhance its capabilities to cater to a broader audience and integrate seamlessly with other platforms. The decision at hand was whether to develop these features in-house or collaborate with external partners for a more specialised solution.

Before making any decisions, I initiated a comprehensive research phase. This involved understanding user needs, and requirements from other development teams, and analysing all options’ potential risks and rewards. I collaborated closely with both the technical team and external consultants to gather a holistic view.

With the data in hand, I organised a series of brainstorming sessions, bringing together stakeholders from various departments. These sessions were platforms for open dialogue, where every perspective was valued, and every concern was addressed.

The decision wasn’t just about immediate needs but the long-term vision of the Beluga application. We leaned towards developing the features in-house by weighing the pros and cons, considering the scalability, and factoring in the potential risks. This would ensure that the features were tailor-made for our requirements and provide us with greater control over future iterations.

This strategic decision was a turning point for the Beluga application. It enhanced its capabilities and solidified its position as a pivotal tool for the European Commission.. The journey, from identifying the need to seeing the features come to life, was a testament to the power of strategic decision-making and collaborative effort.

Tell us about your experience managing the first- and second-line support for the Beluga application. How did you ensure issues were resolved promptly and maintain customer satisfaction?

Managing the Beluga application’s first- and second-line support was a lesson in precision, empathy, and proactive problem-solving. In an environment as dynamic as the European Commission DG COMM Unit, ensuring seamless support was an important mission.

Before diving into management, I stepped back to understand the challenges and needs. As a cornerstone tool for the archiving and the Audio-Visual Portal, the Beluga application had a diverse user base. This meant many potential issues, each requiring a unique approach.

Recognising the importance of a robust support system, I meticulously built a support team of five professionals. The selection process was rigorous, ensuring that each member brought a blend of technical expertise and exceptional communication skills to the table.

Once the team was in place, I initiated comprehensive training sessions. These sessions were about troubleshooting common issues and understanding the broader vision of the Beluga application. I believed that a support team that understood the ‘why’ behind the application would be better equipped to address issues.

To streamline operations and ensure consistency, I introduced ITIL processes. This included service management, incident management, problem management, and more. These standardised processes ensured that every issue was addressed methodically, reducing resolution times and enhancing efficiency.

Customer satisfaction was at the heart of our support endeavors. I implemented a feedback mechanism, allowing users to share their experiences post-resolution. This feedback was invaluable. It provided insights into areas of improvement and gave the team a sense of accomplishment when positive reviews poured in.

Reflecting on the journey, managing the support for the Beluga application was a blend of strategy, empathy, and continuous improvement. It was about ensuring that every user felt heard, every issue was addressed promptly, and the Beluga application continued to be a reliable tool for the European Commission DG COMM Unit. The satisfaction scores and positive feedback were not just metrics; they were testaments to the dedication and hard work of the entire support and development teams.

You introduced and managed Information Technology Infrastructure Library (“ITIL”) processes at the European Commission DG COMM Unit. Can you share more about the impact of these processes on operational efficiency and service quality?

Introducing ITIL processes at the European Commission DG COMM Unit was a transformative journey that reshaped the landscape of our operational dynamics and elevated our service quality to unparalleled heights.

The European Commission DG COMM Unit, with its vast and intricate operations, required a structured and standardised approach to service management. While the Beluga application was a marvel in its own right, the underlying processes needed refinement. This is where ITIL came into play.

Before diving into the implementation, I embarked on a comprehensive assessment phase. This involved understanding the existing processes, identifying gaps, and gauging the potential challenges of transitioning to ITIL.

Recognising that a one-size-fits-all approach wouldn’t suffice, I tailored the ITIL framework to align with the unique needs and challenges of the European Commission DG COMM Unit. Each process was meticulously adapted from service management to incident and problem management.

Post-ITIL implementation, the transformation was palpable. Processes that were once siloed and disjointed now flowed seamlessly. The time taken to address and resolve incidents reduced significantly, and there was a marked improvement in resource allocation and utilisation.

With standardised processes in place, the quality of service experienced a notable uplift. Issues were not just resolved; they were resolved methodically, ensuring that they didn’t recur. The feedback from users was overwhelmingly positive, with many highlighting the swiftness and precision of resolutions.

ITIL, at its core, is about continuous improvement. I instituted a feedback loop where insights from the ground were regularly reviewed and factored into process refinements. This ensured that our ITIL processes were not static but evolved in tandem with the changing needs of the European Commission DG COMM Unit.

The numbers spoke volumes. Post-ITIL implementation, we witnessed a staggering 75% reduction in the number of incidents. Service delivery times were halved, and customer satisfaction scores soared.

Reflecting on the ITIL journey at the European Commission DG COMM Unit, it was more than just a process overhaul. It was a cultural shift, one that placed emphasis on structure, quality, and continuous evolution. ITIL’s impact was evident in metrics and resonated in the day-to-day operations, the team’s morale, and the glowing testimonials of satisfied users.

You’ve listed several significant achievements during your tenure at the European Commission DG COMM Unit. Can you highlight a few that you’re particularly proud of and explain the strategies or initiatives that led to those successes?

My tenure at the European Commission DG COMM Unit was punctuated with numerous milestones, each a testament to the collective effort, strategic foresight, and relentless pursuit of excellence. While every achievement holds a special place, a few stand out for their impact and the journey that led to them.

One of the crowning jewels was the success of the Beluga application. From its inception to becoming the European Commission DG COMM Unit’s go-to content management tool, the journey was nothing short of exhilarating. The Audio-Visual Portal witnessed a significant visitor surge, reaching 32 million in 2022. The strategy? A relentless focus on user-centricity, continuous feedback loops, and iterative development.

The introduction of ITIL processes and the subsequent 75% reduction in incidents was another monumental achievement. But beyond the numbers, it was about creating a robust, resilient, and responsive operational framework. The initiative? Comprehensive training, tailored implementation, and a culture of continuous improvement.

The integration project with the ScheduAll application was a game-changer. It streamlined workflows, resulting in a 60% optimisation in operations. What is the strategy behind this? Deep dive analysis into existing processes, identifying bottlenecks, and leveraging technology to bridge gaps.

The Podcast project was another feather in our cap. By enabling the publishing podcast materials on popular platforms (Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, and Spotify), we witnessed a 10% growth in audience engagement. The initiative? Understanding the evolving media landscape, recognising the power of podcasts, and creating an intuitive and expansive platform.

The “Metadata Translation” project was a masterstroke. By automating the export/import process for translations, we achieved a 60% boost in efficiency. Identifying repetitive tasks, leveraging technology for automation, and ensuring quality checks at every step. I turned a challenge into an opportunity, and the results spoke for themselves.

Looking ahead, what are your future career aspirations? Are there specific industries, projects, or roles you want to explore further?

As I stand at this juncture of my career, the path behind me has lessons learned, challenges overcome, and milestones achieved. But the path ahead? Has many possibilities, uncharted territories, and the promise of new adventures.

One of my primary aspirations is to delve deeper into the realm of technological innovation. The rapid pace of technological advancements fascinates me, and I’m eager to be at the forefront, driving transformative projects that harness the power of emerging technologies. Whether it’s AI, machine learning, or cloud computing, I see a world of opportunities waiting to be explored.

While my journey so far has been deeply rooted in tech and project management, I’m keen on exploring industries that are on the cusp of a digital revolution. Automotive, public transportation, and logistics are sectors that pique my interest. The challenges they present and the potential for tech-driven solutions resonate with my passion for technology and problem-solving.

As I’ve grown in my career, I’ve recognised the profound impact of mentorship. Looking ahead, roles that allow me to guide, mentor, and shape the next generation of tech enthusiasts by sharing my experiences, insights, and lessons learned is a responsibility I feel I wish to pursue.

My experiences in Belgium, Romania, and Russia have given me a taste of the global landscape. I’m eager to expand this horizon, working on projects that have a global footprint, collaborating with diverse teams, and understanding the nuances of different markets.

It’s about impact, growth, and continuous learning. It’s about charting unknown territories, forging new alliances, and leaving a legacy of positive change. As I look ahead, I’m filled with a sense of excitement, anticipation, and an unwavering commitment to make a difference, no matter where the journey takes me.

Summary

The development of the Beluga application was a significant achievement, transforming it from a mere concept to a pivotal tool for the European Commission DG COMM Unit. Despite challenges, Maxim’s solutions-oriented approach ensured its success. His introduction of ITIL processes at the Commission led to a 75% reduction in incidents, showcasing his ability to enhance operational efficiency.

Among Maxim’s achievements, the integration project with the ScheduAll application, the Podcast project, and the “Metadata Translation” project stand out. Each of these projects showcased Maxim’s ability to identify challenges and turn them into opportunities.

Maxim is excited about the future, with aspirations to delve deeper into technological innovation and explore industries on the brink of a digital revolution. He is passionate about mentorship and aims to guide the next generation of tech enthusiasts. With a focus on impact, growth, and continuous learning, Maxim’s future endeavors promise to be as impactful as his past achievements.