This is an exciting time for a brand, as you can start filling in your important shoots, any releases you have coming up and any special days within your company that need shouting about. It’s also a great time to fill in those national annual dates and start to plan on what to post. Here is exactly how to plan a content calendar for the important dates in 2024!

A good start is to know what dates are important and which ones you’ll be posting about. You have significant dates like Valentine’s (14th February), Easter (1st April), Black Friday (29th November), and Christmas (25th December). But there are some that will be more niche to your branding.

Are you a pizza business? Remember to mark in your calendar the 9th of February, or maybe you are a small beer brewery? Then you might want to mark August the 2nd in your calendar for International Beer Day! Remember, there’s an international day for almost anything, so take advantage of that and start planning your content for those important dates. But don’t just think about international days; you may want to plan anniversaries, employee milestones, and much more that you can leverage during the year.

Your Goals

The most important part about creating your calendar is to make sure it aligns with your goals. You should always start by asking yourself: what is the main goal of this content? The answer to the question should be used to determine the right channel and content. This applies to the important dates and basically to any date you want your content published. Which ones work for your brand, and what is the goal of posting on those specific dates?

Evergreen

We’d argue the second most important thing when doing your content calendar is to have evergreen content at hand. Evergreen content is content that is not tied to a certain date or time. Meaning if you suddenly can’t post what was intended, or just simply need something to post, this kind of content is great to keep getting clicks and visits after the initial buzz after publishing.

Updating

Planning ahead is an ideal situation because it can save a lot of time; however, it depends on multiple factors if this is the correct strategy for your business or not, such as how volatile your field of business is, and some factors that are related to your company specifically.

Time is a big factor, and although it can save a lot of time, the initial process is timely. Working with a social media marketing agency in London that believes in fuelling your ambition, creating a cohesive, cross-channel brand voice and shouting about it, is the best way to give your social media a fighting chance at succeeding whilst saving you time. Make sure you choose an agency that will be there to help and guide you through each process, whilst taking all the stress off your shoulders.

Social media definitely isn’t going anywhere in 2024, so it’s time to get planning and pencilling in those important dates!