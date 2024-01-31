Andrea Leadsom was rolled out to extoll the benefits of Brexit during today’s media rounds, four years after the UK officially left the European Union.

The introduction of complex paperwork to certify all EU products of plant and animal origin entering the UK from January 31st has fuelled concerns of supply chain disruption and fresh price rises.

Disruptions to the smooth movement of goods are now more likely due to a shortage of vets to sign export health certificates on the continent and a lack of clarity about the application of some rules and regulations.

According to Leadsom, the “friction” experienced by some businesses is the “price you pay” for “being a sovereign state again”, and firms should “adapt” to the change in trade rules.

When asked what the successes of Brexit were, Leadsom told LBC News: “I’m hugely delighted at Brexit. We have our sovereignty back, we’re in control of our money, laws and borders.

“The NHS has considerably more than £350m a week and we’ve signed up to 70 trade deals.”

Thankfully, Peter Stefanovic was on hand to set the record straight:

I simply cannot believe they are still getting away with spouting this lunacy. Do they really believe it or do they think we are all thick? https://t.co/oOl3wa2ctv — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) January 31, 2024

