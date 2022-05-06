The menu at the Members’ Dining Room has been making the rounds on social media after a minister told Brits to buy value brands to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

George Eustice said that by going for cheaper “value” goods, families can “contain and manage their household budget”.

Asked what his advice was to people who want a Sunday roast with a chicken but cannot afford it, Eustice told Sky News: “Generally speaking, what people find is by going for some of the value brands rather than own-branded products – they can actually contain and manage their household budget.

“It will undoubtedly put a pressure on household budgets and, of course, it comes on top of those high gas prices as well.”

In response, the menu from the heavily-subsidised Members’ Dining Room has been shared around on social media.

The menu typically offers a bowl of soup for under £3 and a pressed duck leg starter for under a fiver.

For main course, MPs can enjoy a steak for £9.19 and fish and chips for £7.33

How’s that for value?!

Related: Lib Dems will seize ‘Blue Wall’ constituencies from Tories, says Sir Ed Davey