The menu at the Members’ Dining Room has been making the rounds on social media after a minister told Brits to buy value brands to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.
George Eustice said that by going for cheaper “value” goods, families can “contain and manage their household budget”.
Asked what his advice was to people who want a Sunday roast with a chicken but cannot afford it, Eustice told Sky News: “Generally speaking, what people find is by going for some of the value brands rather than own-branded products – they can actually contain and manage their household budget.
“It will undoubtedly put a pressure on household budgets and, of course, it comes on top of those high gas prices as well.”
In response, the menu from the heavily-subsidised Members’ Dining Room has been shared around on social media.
The menu typically offers a bowl of soup for under £3 and a pressed duck leg starter for under a fiver.
For main course, MPs can enjoy a steak for £9.19 and fish and chips for £7.33
How’s that for value?!
Related: Lib Dems will seize ‘Blue Wall’ constituencies from Tories, says Sir Ed Davey