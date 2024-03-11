The Princess of Wales has publicly taken the blame for the manipulated family photograph released by Kensington Palace as she issued a personal apology for the “confusion”.

Kate said sorry with a statement on social media which read: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.

“I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

But the statement has been met with widespread doubt across the board, with several people pointing out that the apology doesn’t quite add up.

I absolutely refuse to believe the Princess of Wales was sat on photoshop the night before Mother's Day frantically editing a photo with her kids. And incredibly odd for her to take the blame for this. https://t.co/RAZNxI1pzZ — Evie Aspinall (@EvieAspinall_) March 11, 2024

The photograph of Kate and her children, taken by the Prince of Wales, was the first to be issued since the princess’s abdominal surgery and was released by the Palace to mark Mother’s Day.

But it was withdrawn with a “Kill” notice by international picture agencies hours later, and the UK’s PA news agency on Monday, because of suspicions it had been manipulated.

Royal sources said the Princess of Wales made “minor adjustments” and that Kate and the Prince of Wales wanted to offer an informal picture of the family together for Mother’s Day.

The source added: “The Wales family spent Mother’s Day together and had a wonderful day.”

