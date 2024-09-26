A viral tweet has reignited a longstanding debate on plane etiquette after a passenger’s laptop was destroyed when the person in front of them reclined their seat.

The tweet, from user @HardFactorPat, shows a MacBook with a shattered screen, reportedly crushed by the reclining seat of a Delta Airlines passenger.

The incident has once again stirred discussion about the rights of passengers to recline versus the responsibilities of those sitting behind.

Taking to social media, Cassidy vented his frustration, writing: “The person in front of me reclined their seat crushing my laptop screen, and Delta won’t help me replace it. Be careful with your laptops on planes, folks!” The image accompanying the tweet reveals a visibly damaged MacBook screen, prompting thousands of reactions online.

@Delta small note for the suggestion box, maybe have a little warning sign or someway to prevent my laptop from being destroyed when the person in front of me reclines their seat. pic.twitter.com/QHmphXiDhH — Pat “Beave” Cassidy 🦫 (@HardFactorPat) February 26, 2020

The debate over reclining seats on flights is hardly new, but this incident highlights the technological risks modern travellers face.

Airlines continue to offer reclining seats on planes, even as the amount of legroom and tray table space shrinks with each redesign. Many passengers view the ability to recline as a right they’ve paid for, while others see it as an intrusion into the limited space of the person behind. With personal devices like laptops now commonplace in-flight, the potential for damage adds a costly dimension to the conversation.

This recent laptop-destroying incident has left many asking whether airlines should do more to regulate seat reclining. Some suggest redesigning seat structures to prevent such issues, while others advocate for clearer guidelines on when and how much passengers should recline during flights. Airlines, including Delta, generally recommend storing devices safely during seat adjustments, but this precaution is often overlooked by passengers.

For now, the onus is on passengers to navigate these tricky situations on their own. Should you be entitled to recline your seat for comfort, or should you refrain out of consideration for others? This incident—and the widespread attention it has garnered—suggests that the debate isn’t going away any time soon. As more passengers take laptops and tablets on board, stories like this one may become increasingly common unless airlines find a way to accommodate both personal comfort and safety.

For Pat Cassidy, the damage to his MacBook has cost more than just an inconvenience—it’s become another example of why many dread flying in tight quarters. Whether it leads to changes in seat design or just a fresh wave of frustration, one thing is clear: reclining etiquette remains one of air travel’s most contentious issues.

