As students return to classrooms across the UK, experts are raising alarms over the growing number of dangerous TikTok challenges putting children at risk. Julius Tirrá, a social media safety expert from Celebian, is calling on parents to be extra vigilant about viral trends that can lead to serious injury or even death.

Dangerous TikTok Challenges to Watch Out For

The ‘Scarf Game’ or ‘Choking Challenge’ This alarming trend, under various names, encourages kids to choke themselves or others until they lose consciousness, often filming the event for social media. This can lead to life-threatening injuries, brain damage, or worse. Tirrá urges parents to have candid conversations with their children about the dangers and monitor their social media usage closely.

Over the Counter Challenge Another dangerous trend involves taking high doses of over-the-counter medications to induce hallucinations. Similar trends in the UK involve painkillers or antihistamines, putting children at risk of severe health complications, hospitalization, or even death.

Fire Challenge This involves setting oneself or objects on fire while recording the act, which can result in severe burns or permanent injury. The use of flammable liquids only heightens the risk. Parents are advised to stress the real-life consequences of such stunts to their children.

Skull Breaker Challenge Participants trick a third person into jumping into the air while others kick out their legs, causing the victim to fall backward. This dangerous prank has led to concussions, broken bones, and other serious injuries. Parents and schools are encouraged to address the importance of safety and the harm these pranks can cause.

Expert’s Warning to Parents

“As kids return to school, they often feel increased peer pressure to join in on these dangerous social media trends,” says Joanne Waldron, a child safety advocate. “Parents need to be proactive, stay informed, and speak openly with their children about these risks. Education and awareness are key to keeping kids safe.”

Tips for Parents

● Communicate Regularly: Engage in open conversations about online activities and the dangers of risky challenges.

● Set Boundaries: Establish rules for responsible social media use, including time limits and guidance on avoiding harmful content.

● Monitor Social Media Use: Keep an eye on what your child is posting and interacting with online. Parental controls can be a helpful online tool.

● Encourage Critical Thinking: Teach children to think critically about what they see online and consider the potential consequences of dangerous behaviors.

● Report Harmful Content: If you come across dangerous trends or content, report it to the platform to help protect other children from harm.

As social media trends continue to evolve, staying informed is essential for parents looking to safeguard their children from online dangers.