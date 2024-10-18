Jeremy Clarkson has demonstrated how to ‘split the H’ on his new stout, which can be purchased by the pint in his new pub, The Farmer’s Dog.

While Guinness lovers have been busy trying to ‘split the G’, it now seems like the drinking trend could be facing new competition thanks to a rival brew from the Cotswolds.

‘Splitting the G’ is basically when you take a massive gulp out of your glass and hope to get the line between stout and head in the middle of the ‘G’ in Guinness on the glass.

Drinkers at The Farmer’s Dog are being encouraged to do the same with their own local beer and split the H.

Hundreds of people gathered in Asthall, Oxfordshire, for the grand opening of the new boozer in August with a video of the now-pub landlord saying all were welcome except James May and Keir Starmer.

Customers looking for a bite to eat can expect British classics such as sausage and mask, steak pie and a Lancashire hotpot, while on the weekend a carvery is served between midday and 9pm.

