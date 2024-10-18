Nick Robinson tripped up over the shadow chancellor’s name on BBC Radio 4’s flagship Today programme – and hilariously didn’t even realise he’d done it.

The BBC presenter became the latest journalist to make the infamous gaffe on Friday morning, slipping up as he grilled Alison McGovern, the employment minister, on welfare cuts ahead of the Budget.

“The Tories announced £12 billion in welfare cuts, and at the time, the Labour Party condemned that,” he said.

“They said that Rishi Sunak, Jeremy C***, had no idea where they get the money.”

Nick Robinson calls Jeremy Hunt… Jeremy C*nt without missing a beat. 🤣 #r4today pic.twitter.com/2mS5ViTI61 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 18, 2024

Robinson later apologies for the slip-up, saying he repeated what was known as the Jim Naughtie error in his last interview.

The former chancellor’s name has been mistakenly taken in vain numerous times over the years.

Mr Naughtie, a former Today programme presenter, famously made the blunder during an interview with Mr Hunt in 2010, with many others since falling into the foul-mouthed trap.

Nina Hossain, who presents the lunchtime news on ITV, also referred to “Jeremy C—” earlier this year when reporting on a row involving Michelle Donelan, the former Tory science secretary.

