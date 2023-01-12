This is one of the many reasons why it is so easy for you to overlook some last-minute details. The great thing about vinyl flooring is that it is very durable, and it also has a substantial amount of resilience too. That being said, the underlay that you choose is just as important as the flooring itself.

Having underlay is important as it gives the flooring an extra level of protection, and it also helps to add a nice level of bounce to the surface. Without underlay, there would be no cushioning for your floor, and this is the last thing you want. Luckily, there are ways to make sure that the underlay you are choosing is right for you.

Know What Underlay Is

Vinyl click flooring consists of many parts. Some of them include underlay, subflooring, joists, and even finishing material. If you look at the joist level, you will soon see that this is the first layer. It is, in most cases, the wooden foundation that is underneath the floor. The subfloor will usually be plywood, and it is already intact. This gives support to everything. Underlay is rolls of plywood, and it helps to serve as a bit of a buffer between the subfloor and the surface. Finish floor is the material that you would then be walking on.

Underlay has a lot of different functions, and it can include deadening, softening the feel of the flooring underfoot, and even acting as a moisture barrier. There are three reasons why you should probably choose to have underlay for your vinyl flooring, which can be found below.

Know Why You Need Underlay

First of all, underlay helps to ensure that the exterior is nice and smooth. This helps you to take advantage of a smooth finish, and it gives you extra stability. You will also be able to take advantage of extra acoustic capabilities. Underlay acts as a general level of compression resistance to the floor, which helps to add protection against wear and tear. Underlay is also ideal if you want to protect your floor against moisture too. Lastly, underlayment gives you the chance to drastically improve the acoustic properties of your floor. A lot of the sound will be absorbed, and this will minimise the general echoes of your footsteps.

Don’t Underestimate

Lastly, you have to make sure that you do not underestimate how much underlay you need or the importance of underlay. A lot of people choose to spend less on underlay because it means they can spend more on the flooring itself. This is a huge mistake. You may find that you end up not getting the result you want out of the flooring you have because the underlay is not supportive enough, and this is the last thing you want. Ideally, you will be spending just as much time and effort choosing your underlay as you would your normal flooring, so be mindful of this if you can, as it will help you out in the long run, not to mention that it could save you a lot of money.