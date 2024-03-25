Berlin is one of the largest cities in the world, with dozens of major hospitals. They attract medical tourists, as it is in Berlin that innovative procedures are performed, advanced technologies are used and the best doctors in the world work.

The leading Berlin hospitals are presented on the Booking Health website. If you want to undergo diagnostics, medical treatment or rehabilitation in the capital of Germany, you can find out prices and make an appointment for convenient dates through this service.

As always, seek advice from your GP or medical professional before embarking on any alternative treatment or procedures. Especially those based overseas, or not yet approved in the UK. Undertaking procedures abroad does carry risk, so ensure that you understand the implications – especially in the event that anything goes wrong.

Which clinic in Berlin is the best

One of the best German clinics, and perhaps in all of Europe, is in Berlin. It is the Charite University Hospital. It is consistently ranked first in the country by Focus magazine. The hospital has provided Germany with more than half of the Nobel Prize winners in physiology and medicine, and it will not stop there.

Almost all fields of medicine are represented here, and in many of them the clinic has outstanding achievements that can be compared with only a few medical centers in the world.

What other clinics are there in Berlin

There are many other clinics in the German capital that you can go to for the highest level of medical care. Here are a few options.

Vivantes Auguste-Viktoria Hospital Berlin. One of the best clinics in the field of urology. It actively practices advanced prostate cancer treatment methods, including holmium laser enucleation: a minimally invasive technique that can be used even when the prostate gland is large. The hospital performs robotic surgeries for prostate cancer and other pelvic organ diseases. In addition to urology, the hospital has other departments that use unique techniques, such as radiosynoviorthesis (RSO), which helps to cope with chronic synovitis.

Rehabilitation Clinic Medical Park Humboldtmuehle Berlin. It specializes in the recovery of patients after injuries, diseases, surgeries on the musculoskeletal apparatus and nervous system. The clinic has all the technical and personnel resources to ensure rapid and complete recovery of patients. It is located in a picturesque place on the shore of the lake.

Schlosspark Hospital Berlin. This academic clinic is located in Charlottenburg Park. It is one of the best in terms of the quality of performed operations. Surgical interventions of any complexity are successfully performed here.

Diagnostic Clinic Kantpraxis Berlin. A diagnostic clinic where you can both undergo preventive diagnostics and address symptoms with unknown origin. Even people, who for years could not understand what happened to their health and thus have visited many doctors, in this clinic can get an accurate diagnosis in 2-3 days.

Martin Luther Hospital Berlin. The best hospital for treating foreign patients with orthopedic diseases. One of the best traumatology centers in the country works here. The clinic is located in the center of Berlin, in a quiet place, which allows patients on the one hand to relax from the everyday hustle and bustle during treatment or rehabilitation, and on the other hand to enjoy walks in the central district of one of the best cities in the world.

