There’s no denying it, we are all getting older. Children becoming parents, parents becoming grandparents and with that comes the tell-tale signs of physical difficulties. Some slower to show themselves, others spurred on by an injury or accident, nevertheless, making provisions in and around the home for support and even preventative measures could be life-changing.

But other than moving out of the home your husband built with his own hands or the house you moved into when you first met, what options do you have? Thankfully, there are tried and tested, and safe, options that integrate seamlessly into your home without the need for renovations or demolitions. We are talking stair lifts.

Senior family members, while always young at heart, begin to find climbing the stairs a tough endeavor, or become anxious thinking about having to go upstairs to bed, and can often end up avoiding them all together, this is no way to live. Stair lifts are game-changers and allow seniors to live as comfortably, safely, and purposefully as they hope for into their golden years.

But which stair lift is the best? Will it work in my home where the stair case curves? Can other areas of the home achieve this same function? With so many choices in the market it can become overwhelming, until now.

The finer details to finding the right fit

What should you consider when shopping for a stair lift? We break it down so you see clearly what options to consider based on your space, and see which works best in your home and for you and your family.

Staircase type – This sounds simple but one size does not fit all. You need to check whether the lift will be for a straight or curved staircase, the latter a more customed option. Does it have the safety features of a seatbelt or emergency stop button, and once installed, will there be plenty of space for ease of movement and accessibility on the stairs without obstructing natural flow.

There are options of hinged rails and seats for a more streamlined appeal. To discover the best style for you, always consider the highest quality stairlifts that fit within your home and lifestyle for improved mobility.

Mobility needs – Physical condition plays an integral part in your choice, now and for the future. There are both seated and standing lift options, and then also a platform lift option for seniors who may be in a wheelchair and limited mobility. No matter the need, there is a stairlift that will be the helping hand you have been looking for.

Comfort – You may think that comfort is not a priority because it will only be used to go up or down but when this happens daily, you quickly realize how important an ergonomic backrest or comfort cushioning comes into play. Have these determined before installation so you comfortable and have peace of mind from day one.

Control – A feature often overlooked but which can become a pain in the neck if not suited to your lifestyle and routine. Consider by trying out the various options ahead of time to see which you find easiest to use and navigate. Some stairlifts offer remote controls or even battery backups which can significantly increase convenience in the home and for your mobility needs.

Flexibility – Once you are well-versed in the stairlift and looking for other areas in the home that could use a mobility refresh you will be pleased to know there are options for those spaces too. Bathrooms offer options of bath lifts to help ease seniors getting into and out of the tub. Platform lifts or stairlifts are also great options for kitchens on the upper levels to help transport groceries. A last concern many have is for narrow hallways, and there is a great solution for that too. Foldable seats and footrests open the space as needed, retractable or slide tracks for stairs leading up or down to a doorway offer hinged options that easily tuck or fold away for convenience and space saving.

Growing older gracefully is something to look forward to

Our older years can for many people, be daunting only because of their concerns of mobility and freedom of movement. But knowing there are top quality options available that suit all homes and lifestyles, makes the future something to look forward to. Because who doesn’t love a home filled with grandparents to dote on little ones and offer wisdom when we need it most?