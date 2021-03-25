A poll of 2,000 adults found 27 per cent of those will leave their radiators on during the warmer months to dry their clothes – despite the temperature outdoors.

It also emerged 26 per cent of adults routinely leave the heating on when there is no one at home.

And 27 per cent admit to leaving windows open, with the radiators on.

But the study by Hive, which is launching Hive Heating Plus – a subscription service to help customers track spend, reduce bills and cut their carbon footprint – found four in 10 want to be greener.

They also want to shrink their heating bills, but 43 per cent said they’re ‘not in control’ of what they spend on their heating.

Americo Lenza of British Gas, said: “We all have a desire to have greater control over our heating, but it can be difficult to track this.

“With lockdown easing and the weather getting warmer, there are a number of ways that we can ensure we’re heating our homes efficiently which is kinder to your wallet and the planet.”

Additional data from the smart home tech maker suggests heating an empty home for just two hours a day results in 0.7 tonnes of CO2e being emitted – the same as two economy return flights to Venice.

And heating a home in this way could also add £115 to an annual heating bill.

Carried out through OnePoll, the study also found 24 per cent of adults have the heating on while they sleep, despite being wrapped up in bed.

Another 15 per cent have worn light clothing such as a t-shirt or shorts indoors and had the heating on rather than simply put on more substantial items, like a jumper.

TIPS FOR HELPING FOR REDUCING YOUR HEATING BILL AND LOWERING YOUR CARBON FOOTPRINT

TURN DOWN YOUR THERMOSTAT

Simply turning your thermostat down by 0.5 or 1 degree will not only save money on your heating bill but also help to reduce your carbon footprint.

According to The Energy Saving Trust, adjusting the temperature by just one degree could save you as much as £80 a year whilst also reducing your overall carbon emissions.

BE GUIDED BY THE WEATHER

When the weather is sunny, be sure to let the natural light in.

This will help to warm up your home more quickly meaning it will warm up more efficiently and retain the heat.

Additionally, when the weather takes a turn for the chilly, lock the heat in by shutting your blinds and curtains.

MAKE SURE TO KEEP YOUR WINDOWS CLOSED WHEN THE HEATING IS ON

An open window can impact how quickly your home warms up which could have an impact on your overall heating bill.

USE HEAT THAT IS ALREADY THERE

Throughout the day we generate loads of heat around the home that we then waste.

But little things like leaving the oven door open when you turn it off is a simple way to help keep your home warm.

This won’t cost you a penny but will save you some over time.