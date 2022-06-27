I know, that’s about as ‘hun’ as, Live, Laugh, Love, but an important message for us all to ingest. Because the journey that we take, matters so much more.

So, when I heard that Dolly Alderton’s must-read, Everything I Know About Love, was being made into a BBC series, I was both excited and nervous. Here is a story where that journey is everything, and a nostalgic ride which we all need.

However, as usual with adaptations, I was plagued.

Would it live up to the book, what emotional rollercoaster was I (and thousands of fans) about to take? How would the characters come across, and how many exes were about to cringe loudly to their TVs/laptops?

On the 7th June 2022, I tuned in and drank down the first episode. Immediately realising I hadn’t once grabbed my phone, scrolled TikTok or pondered new swipes on Tinder, I was hooked.

Four new characters, adapted from the pages (and friends) Alderton had shared, came alive on my screen, representing elements and personas which we can all relate too.

Portraying, unfiltered and beautifully, their stories of first loves, bad loves, pivotal moments and life development.

Have some wine

Dear reader, you do not need to be a woman, 20-something, bookworm, or even already an EIKAL fan. All you need is a sofa, TV license and glasses, if required. And maybe wine. Have some wine.

Because here’s the thing, Everything I Know About Love connects us all. Its written predecessor created waves of nostalgia, relatability and reconfirmed messages that life isn’t just about who we sleep or fall in love with. It’s also (and perhaps more importantly) about the people who hold us up, hold our hair and keep our hearts.

Our friendships.

And, adapted into a 7-episode BBC mini-series, Alderton transfers her text and messages, onto the small screen, effortlessly.

Maggie, Birdy, Amara and Nell, become your new best pals during the addictive series. Falling in love with the characters and their friendship, reminds viewers of the importance in being there for your nearest, and supporting each other’s journeys. No matter how tragic, colourful or frustrating they can frequently be.

A moment

What both the actresses and Alderton have created, is a moment. A reminder that everything we think we know about love, is true, but also, that we are constantly evolving, growing and learning. At any and every age.

Navigating life in their 20s, after university, with beautiful flashback moments, the four characters portray the reality of house shares, adjusting to changes and love in all its beautiful (and ugly) forms.

The short series leaves you wanting more (Alderton has left it open for season 2, with more of the book to share) and with the unavoidable look into our own friendships. Understanding that some will change, and others may be fleeting or fade.

What Everything I Know About Love does well, is tap into our memories and own journeys. Be it with first loves, broken friendships or the people that we can count on, you can’t help but address your story and quest in life.

This is a beautiful reminder to take stock of what you have, the minutes you share and making the most of it. Life shouldn’t always be about the photos captured, but the moments they create.

Live, Laugh, Love…

From Stanmore, Camden, Liverpool to New York, Maggie (Emma Appleton) and Birdy (Bel Powley) showcase that friendships can be testing, trying and fragile, but also, everything.

Everything I Know About Love is a must watch. Well done, Dolly. Keep them coming.

