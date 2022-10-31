Dealing with excessive hair loss is nothing short of a nightmare. Dying your hair to a colour that more closely matches the scalp can help for a while. So can changing up your hairstyle or putting in extensions. However, those are all just temporary solutions that could eventually cause further damage to healthy hair follicles. That’s why more and more people suffering from hair loss opt for a hair transplant in Turkey.

Hair transplant operations are the only permanent solution to hair thinning and balding, so it isn’t surprising that they are quickly becoming one of the most sought-after cosmetic procedures. What could be surprising to some is that people from the UK, Europe, and beyond are flocking to Turkey to get them.

The rise of medical tourism in Turkey

Turkey is known as a top travel destination. Its historic cities, lively culture, and sand-covered beaches have been attracting tourists for centuries. However, Turkish healthcare clinics have started catching the eye of more and more global travellers over the past few years.

The Turkish healthcare system has long been lauded as one of the best in the world. Thanks to excellent schools and universities and rigorous training, medical staff can deliver the utmost care to each patient. Private and public clinics alike set the highest standards for patient care, and that’s precisely what draws so many UK medical tourists in.

However, there’s another reason why hair transplant clinics, specifically, stand out from the rest in terms of the quality of service – harsh competition. Clinics have to compete with one another to offer better services, more affordable prices, and more convenience to stand out from the crowd and attract patients.

How much does it cost to have a hair transplant in Turkey?

Though there’s no denying the quality of care you could expect when visiting a top hair transplant clinic in Turkey, many prospective medical tourists from the UK are concerned about one thing – the price. After all, hair restoration surgery in the UK can easily cost an arm and a leg; if you add airfare and accommodation in Turkey, the price must be significantly higher, right?

As a matter of fact, the price of a hair transplant in Istanbul and Turkey as a whole can be up to 90% lower than in the UK, and that includes the additional costs of plane tickets, transport, and accommodation.

Whereas an advanced hair transplant procedure can cost up to £30,000 in the UK, that same hair loss treatment goes between £2,000 and £5,000 in Turkey, depending on the number of hair grafts needed.

The lower price is the result of the lower costs of living, the stable economy, and currency devaluation.

Advanced hair transplant techniques at Turkish clinics

The top hair restoration clinics in Turkey offer advanced treatments that ensure maximum graft survival rates with minimal scarring. Two of the most popular approaches are FUE follicular unit extraction and DHI direct hair implantation.

Starting with SOFT, painless anaesthesia, the techniques are largely similar. The surgeon first extracts individual hair follicles from the donor area of the head and then inserts them into the balding area one by one. The only difference lies in the tool used.

For the FUE hair transplant technique, the surgeon uses a sapphire blade to make small incisions into the balding area and make room for the new follicles – that’s why the approach is often known as a sapphire FUE hair transplant.

For the DHI hair transplant, they use a Choi pen – a small tool equipped with a hollow needle at the end. The surgeon loads hair grafts into the needle and then inserts them into the recipient area without making any prior incisions.

The FUE approach is most commonly used for treating larger areas affected by hair loss, while the DHI one is used for achieving higher hair density. Both techniques can be used on the head, beard, and even eyebrows.

What you can expect at hair transplant clinics in Turkey

The top clinics in Turkey are dedicated to ensuring the utmost patient satisfaction and well-being. That’s why clinics such as the Dr Serkan Aygin Clinic offer comprehensive packages that include free online consultations, three-night accommodation at a 4-star hotel, transport between the airport, hotel, and the clinic, personal translators, after-care medications, lotions, and shampoos, and more.

Thanks to advanced transplantation techniques, patients quickly recover post-surgery and can return home after a day or two.

Though it can take up to 12 months for the full results of the hair transplant to become visible, you can notice new hair growth within just three months. Patients can quickly return to their regular routine with no signs of having had surgery whatsoever.

Final thoughts

Due to their quality, convenience, and affordability, hair transplants in Turkey could be a good solution to hair thinning and baldness. With clinics such as Dr Serkan Aygin Clinic, you can quickly schedule your treatment, take a short leave of absence from work, and be back before anyone even notices you were gone. The recovery process is smooth and easy – in about a year, you’ll have a full head of hair to brag about.