Love him or loathe him, it’s hard to deny that Donald Trump made history this week as he won the election to become the next President of the United States.

Trump’s monumental victory was confirmed yesterday when he surpassed 270 electoral college votes by winning the state of Wisconsin.

Speaking as his victory became all the more certain, Trump told his supporters in Florida: “We’re going to help our country heal.”

He added: “We have a country that needs help and it needs help very badly. We’re going to fix our borders. We’re going to fix everything about our country and we’ve made history for a reason tonight.”

In the immediate aftermath of his victory, a photo was shared of the Trump family by Kai Trump, the granddaughter of Donald Jr.

In the picture, they can be seen alongside the future president, his five children, their partners, his grandkids, and Elon Musk.

The photo was taken in Mar A Lago.

Dad, we are so proud of you! 🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/GyNqBviT4i — Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) November 6, 2024

The 17-year-old wrote: “No one works harder or cares more about the American people. Congratulations Grandpa, I love you.”

However, many people quickly noticed that Trump’s wife, Melania, was absent from the photo.

Melania, who has seldom been seen throughout the campaign trail, is reportedly not too eager to move back into the White House with Donald Trump come January.

Since the pair left Washington in January 2021, Melania revelled in a quieter private existence, switching her time between New York and Mar-a-Lago.

Her absence from many of Trump’s campaign events, and the picture shared just yesterday, has many pondering if she is debating stepping back from the role of First Lady entirely.

One source told the Mirror: “It is no secret Melania, by and large, loathed her time in the White House and that on leaving, she felt it cathartic.

“She told those close to her she had no desire to return and instead focused first and foremost on being there for their son, Barron. Now he is at university. Melania has more time but no desire to use that time in Washington.”

Another source echoed the same message to People that Melania is not looking forward to returning to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, and will “spend her time” between the White House, Mar-A-Lago, and New York.

Related: Elon Musk ‘$20 billion’ richer after Trump victory