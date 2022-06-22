Colourful shirts

A colourful, high-quality shirt is essential for the summer. Not only can they elevate your look, they’re also extremely versatile, meaning you can pair them with other clothing to create the perfect look for whatever you’re doing. For example, you can combine a colourful shirt with a lightweight jacket and jeans for the perfect night-out outfit, or with shorts and sandals for the beach. As the temperature rises, you’ll want to make sure you have a good selection of cotton shirts- cotton is a very breathable fabric which will help keep you cool and prevent sweat stains.

Shorts

When you think of fashionable summer outfits for men, you’ll almost always include a good pair of shorts. Whatever kind you prefer, there are some stylish options for you. For everyday wear a pair of denim shorts can go nicely with a wide variety of shoes and shirts. They can also be good for evening wear, although warmer days you may prefer chino shorts to denim.

Suits

Whether you’re at a wedding or just enjoying a night out, summer suits can really help you stand out. Finding a formal look that’s comfortable to wear in the heat can be a challenge, but menswear companies like T.M. Lewin offer suits made from breathable fabrics, combining elegance with comfort to help you stand out while staying cool.

Sandals

Sandals are becoming an increasingly attractive option for everyday wear, not just for the beach. There are many different options when it comes to sandals, from more formal leather sandals that can go with a suit, to hiking-style sandals designed for comfort.

Accessories

By making use of new accessories, you can give your older outfits a new lease of life. Try adding a new pair of sunglasses, a fancy watch or some jewellery to an existing outfit to help you stand out even more. Be careful not to overdo it, however. You want to be sure that your outfit is comfortable in the hot weather, and too many accessories could cause problems.

A classic white t-shirt

Colourful shirts may be a good look for summer, but if you’re new to fashion trends and you’re not sure what to wear, the white t-shirt is a timeless and easy go-to that can be combined with just about anything. It’s great for all seasons, but in the summer, you can easily combine it with just about anything to create a great summer look- be it a quality pair of denim or chino shorts, a smart-casual suit or a practical beach outfit. A white cotton t-shirt is a great starting point for your summer outfit, and you can then experiment with different clothing and accessories to find the style that’s perfect for you.

These trends can be the foundation of your ideal summer outfit and can make you stand out whatever you’re planning.