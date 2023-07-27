A council in Nadine Dorries’s constituency has told the Tory MP to walk in a savage letter.

Flitwick Town Council in Bedfordshire wrote to the former culture secretary as pressure mounts on her to stand down as an MP ahead of the next election.

Dorries said she was planning on leaving parliament in June “with immediate affect”, however, she has delayed her exit in a bid to find out why she wasn’t given a life peerage by Boris Johnson in his resignation honours list.

She last spoke in parliament in July last year and has only voted six times this year.

Address the matter in a stinging letter, Flitwick Town Council wrote: “Our residents desperately need effective representation now. Flitwick Town Council calls on you to immediately vacate your seat to allow a by-election.”

The correspondence also took a swipe at Ms Dorries’s other work writing a book on Boris Johnson’s downfall and her presenting a programme on TalkTV.

“Rather than representing constituents, the Council is concerned that your focus appears to have been firmly on your television show, upcoming book and political manoeuvres to embarrass the Government for not appointing you to the House of Lords,” it said.

The letter concluded: “Our residents desperately need effective representation now, and Flitwick Town Council calls on you to immediately vacate your seat to allow a by-election.”

🚨 | NEW: Flitwick Town Council has written to Nadine Dorries to tell her to RESIGN as an MP as she promised



“You have not held a surgery in Flitwick since March 2020 […] your focus is on political manoeuvres to embarrass the Government for not appointing you to the HOL” pic.twitter.com/R552yuqroZ — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 27, 2023

Related: Nadine Dorries called out for stealing a living on LBC