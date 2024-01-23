Perhaps it’s a holdover from the pandemic, but for working women in the UK, things have changed. Female employment has risen steadily over the years; in the second quarter of 2023, 72.1 per cent of women were working, compared to 52.8 per cent in the early 1970s.

Despite the wider representation of women in the workforce, the gender pay gap is still in evidence, standing at 7.7 per cent as of April 2023. And, according to the Office of National Statistics (ONS) there’s a large pay gap differential between employees aged 40 years and over, and those under 40.

The earnings gap is at its widest for women aged 50 to 59, so perhaps it is no surprise that senior roles experience a larger gap in terms of pay. Now, a new Working Ambition Survey of 1,000 women has uncovered some other interesting findings.

Seventy percent of respondents say that they are ambitious about their careers, yet only 48 per cent would say so out loud. British women report a lack of self-belief as the biggest barrier to their success (46 per cent), along with a lack of opportunities (32 per cent), and financial barriers (30 per cent).

According to other data, what women really prioritise when it comes to work is flexibility, with 58 per cent saying a flexible work schedule is crucial, compared to only 42 per cent of men. That’s not too surprising given the fact that women tend to take on more caring responsibilities outside of their working hours––whether that is for children or older family members.

As a result, achieving a work-life balance is highly prized by women too, with a preference for a four-day work week emerging. The hybrid work models that have emerged since the Coronavirus crisis are now the leading choice for most women.

Further, the Working Ambition Survey also found that for women, their success isn’t defined by job titles or pay grades; rather they value happiness, flexibility and a sense of purpose.

Take a look at your career

Given the fact it’s January, many Brits of all genders are taking a look at their careers and assessing whether they want to be in the same position in 12 months time. If flexible working and better benefits are on the cards for you this year, it could be the right time to make a job move.

