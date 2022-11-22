When the pandemic ushered in a new way of working, both employers and employees scrambled to keep schedules as normal as possible. What ensued was the dawning of a new era: video calls.

As video calls became our only way of speaking to each other face-to-face, albeit virtually (who can forget the tedium of the Friday night Zoom quiz), they also quickly became our default method of communication for professional matters, and details that arguably could have been sent via email or even a regular voice call prompted several video calls throughout the working day.

Trivial pursuit

Nearly three years on and with many companies still operating under a hybrid model, the era of remote working isn’t going anywhere. Yet many organisations have failed to adapt and are still relying on arduous video meeting schedules to keep the lines of communication open with employees.

This preoccupation with punctuating the working day with virtual visibility is two-fold: on one side there’s proximity paranoia (the belief that unless employees are visible, they’re not working as hard), and on the other, there’s the productivity theatre angle (always appearing busy so your employer knows you’re working).

But if everyone is spending so much of their time worrying about what is being done, is there any time left to actually achieve anything? According to a study of 20,000 remote workers by Wundamail, excessive video meetings are costing companies £1,000 per employee, per month.

This correlates with its finding that 42 per cent of workers felt most productive when they were left uninterrupted for a longer period of time. Even more telling is that 73 per cent of respondents consider video-calls as getting “work done” when very little work is produced on calls, or as a result of the conversations had on the calls.

Double-jobbing

This illusion of accomplishing something on video calls is further backed up by the amount of workers who don’t follow-up with actionable objectives after a video call is over. Wundamail’s report also found that people are three times more likely to deliver on actions agreed in writing than video. For those who do follow-up after they hang up, the majority (42 per cent) still rely on written updates and circulating documents to progress with defined intent, while 30 per cent request further calls along with using email to communicate additional information.

The amount of people on a call also has its part to play in how productive or unproductive it may be. One in three of those surveyed admitted that they suffer from a lack of focus during video calls, while a whopping 59 per cent shared that people talking over each other and interrupting each other was one of the biggest problems they faced.

