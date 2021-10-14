Fine wine investment company Oeno Group has launched a new fine wine boutique in the City of London. Oeno House, the company’s London flagship commercial space, offers an extensive menu of 4,000 wines, available to take home or to enjoy in the 10-person tasting room or heated al fresco terrace.

In addition to the shop’s 4,000 wines, Oeno has further access to over 45,000 bottles available to be specially ordered upon request. A selection of exclusive bottles also includes the likes of Henri Jayer Vosne-Romanee 1er Cru Cros Parantoux 1985 Magnum for £75,000, Henri Jayer Vosne-Romanee Cros Parantoux 1996 Magnum for circa £35,000, Liber Pater Rouge 2015 for £33,500, Liber Pater 2014 from Bordeaux for circa £26,000, and Boerl & Kroff 1995 champagne 6L for £21,000.

Elsewhere, the shop gives wine lovers an opportunity to sample and purchase rare wines from all over the world, with 75ml glasses also available. The fine wines are also sold at relatively accessible prices. A bottle of Gianni Gagliardo Barolo, for instance, costs £45 to drink on the terrace – a mark-up of around 30 percent, which is far lower than the industry standard.

With approximately 3,000 clients, including politicians and sports stars, the Oeno Group also has a prominent focus on wine investment. In addition to Oeno House and Oeno Trade, Oeno Future also falls under the Oeno Group’s umbrella, founded by Italian wine expert Daniel Carnio in 2015. Oeno Future is a personalised wine advisory service born from a goal to make the fine wine market accessible to all investors, regardless of exposure to the industry.

Oeno’s expert team advise both novice and experienced wine investors on how to create diverse portfolios within the private and trade sectors. With specialisation in Italy, Spain, and the Americas, Oeno’s team follow shifts in new regions that show investment opportunity whilst selecting high-scoring wines on the market that have a strong track record.

“To be in wine, you need to be in every part of wine – trade, investment, merchant, collecting advice, and understanding the retail side,” said Michael Doerr, Managing Director of Oeno Group. “I think that’s what it makes the Oeno Group stand out as we are the only wine investment firm that gives this 360-degree service.”

“Wine is exceptionally well placed to take advantage of the burgeoning move towards online purchases,” adds Daniel Maettyear, Research Director for Wine at IWSR. “Having relaxed its online buying and shipping laws for alcohol during the pandemic, the US is set to drive wine’s ecommerce growth, as will Brazil, China, the UK and Australia.”

Moreover, Oeno is the first wine investment company to have an in-house anti-fraud unit. They regulate each wine bottle, producing a high-tech hologram label guaranteeing authenticity.

“After a year of intensive research and development, Oeno has achieved an industry-first with the launch of our Anti-Fraud Unit,” said Mattia Tabacco, Head of Oeno’s Anti-Fraud Unit. “Our stringent certification process incorporates techniques employed by leading wine fraud experts over the globe. We have made it our mission to give our clients complete peace of mind with every investment they make with us, as well as committing to fighting wine fraud to make the wine industry a safer place for everyone.”

