Iconic Japanese-Peruvian restaurant Nobu London is injecting some vibrant, fresh flavour into summer dining with the brand new Natsu lunch menu that’s delightfully light on both the palate and the pocket.

Showcasing incredible value from the upscale Park Lane eatery, the eclectic set menu is bursting with flavoursome dishes for just £50 per person which includes your choice of three delicious courses accompanied by miso soup and rice.

Breeze in from the stifling city heat on any weekday, relax into the restaurant’s cool, calm surrounds and immerse yourself in stunningly presented summer flavours.

What better place to begin than with one of famed chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s most celebrated starters, Yellowtail Jalapeño; delicate slices of yellowtail sashimi enlivened with yuzu soy sauce, garlic purée and thinly sliced jalapeño. Delve into the richer flavours of Chicken & Truffle dumplings or savour the satisfying crunch of Shrimp Tempura.

Mains offer a myriad of some of Nobu’s most lauded dishes including the meltingly tender Beef Tobanyaki; deliciously colourful Seafood Ceviche; Grilled Poussin; or the dish quickly gaining traction as the ‘best vegan dish on the menu’, Nasu Miso.

Finish with a Finish with a Whisky Cappuccino, richly layered with coffee crème brulee, cocoa crunch, milk ice cream, and whisky foam; indulge in the crispy and chewy sweet potato mochi donuts (Mochido) with miso toffee and smoked maple syrup; or cool off as the mercury rises with a selection of ice cream or sorbet.

Those craving a hit of Nobu’s famous sushi can choose to add a Sushi Platter (£22) brimming with the kitchen’s skilfully prepared selection of light and bright nigiri and sushi rolls using the chef’s choice of fresh fish.

Befitting of a business lunch or leisurely tête-à-tête, complete your flavour journey with something suitably crisp, chilled and delicate from Nobu’s extensive drinks list.

Seize the summer and enjoy a taste of Nobu London for less by making your booking at www.noburestaurants.com/london-old-park-lane.

