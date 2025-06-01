This Wednesday 4th June, Turner & George – the butchers with three counters in London and nationwide delivery – is teaming up with The Homies Kitchen for a one-night-only BBQ takeover at Gladwell’s in Camberwell, where they’ll be serving up a fire-powered, spice-laced Indian BBQ feast.

Following Raj’s cooking at Richard Turner’s Meatopia festival in 2024, the two brands have spent the last year combining Raj’s bold, Indian flavours with the butcher’s obsession for great meat.

Clearly you can expect smoke, spice and unforgettable flavour, with a three-course menu comprising the following mouth-watering dishes:

– Tandoori Lamb Chops – with curry leaf and almond crumb, burnt onion raita

– Butter Chicken Wings – smoked chicken wings, butter chicken sauce, chives, cream

– Pork Belly Burnt Ends – pineapple and chilli glaze, far far crunch, herb crumb

– Pork Belly Slider – charred pineapple, cabbage, slider bun

– Roasted Bombay Butter Potatoes

– Chaat Masala Salad

– Alphonso Mango Shrikhand – sweet mango yoghurt, toasted almonds, basil

Bluntly, if you don’t think that sounds awesome then I have to ask whether or not you have any taste-buds!

Tickets are £50, including full multi-course feasting menu, served family style, with a selection of drinks available from the bar.

Turner & George was co-founded by Richard Turner the ex-founding chef at Hawksmoor, ex Blacklock, brought Meatopia to the UK, currently reigniting Bodean’s BBQ restaurant menu, amongst more meaty accolades!

2 Camberwell Church St, London SE5 8QU

