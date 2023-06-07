Noel Gallagher has given a brutal assessment of post-Brexit Britain, saying everything is “sh*t” and “f*ck all works”.
The former Oasis songwriter and guitarist hasn’t been shy about sharing his opinion on Britain’s split with the European Union of late.
Last month he described Brexit as a “f***ing absolute unmitigated disaster” in a candid interview with The Big Issue.
“I feel sorry for young people growing up in this country now, Brexit has been a fucking absolute unmitigated disaster,” he said.
And he didn’t hold back in his latest interview with NME.
Here’s what he had to say:
