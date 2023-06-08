Caroline Lucas, the UK’s first and only Green Member of Parliament (MP), has announced her decision not to run as a candidate in the upcoming general election.

Representing the Brighton Pavilion constituency, Lucas confirmed that she would step down as an MP during the next election, anticipated to occur in the coming autumn.

In a heartfelt letter to her constituents, Lucas expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve the city, but acknowledged that her current commitments have prevented her from devoting sufficient attention to the “existential challenges” that drive her, particularly the urgent nature and climate emergencies. While she prided herself on being a dedicated constituency MP, the demands of her role and the responsibilities as her party’s sole MP limited her ability to address these pressing issues.

In 2010 #Brighton Pavilion made history by electing me UK’s 1st Green MP & it’s been the honour of my life. My open letter to residents & friends explains why I’m not standing at next General Election. With love & gratitude, I hope I've done you proud 👇https://t.co/H3QwRffE2x pic.twitter.com/GEavTgkgqJ — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) June 8, 2023

Lucas emphasised her love for the city and its people, acknowledging the privilege of working alongside them. Despite her inability to focus as much as she desired on the urgent challenges facing our planet, she assured her constituents that she always strived to ensure their voices were heard and their concerns were not overlooked. However, as the threats to our precious planet grow more urgent, she admitted struggling to dedicate the time she wished to these accelerating crises, ultimately leading to her decision not to seek re-election.

Caroline Lucas made history in 2010 as the first Green MP in the UK, surpassing the Labour candidate by 1,252 votes and becoming the first woman to represent the Brighton Pavilion constituency. Over her 13-year tenure, Lucas consistently increased her majority in subsequent elections, earning 57.2 percent of the vote in 2019.

Expressing her deep connection to the city and its inspiring communities, Lucas hoped that her constituents, regardless of their voting history, would judge her efforts as making them proud. Reflecting on her parliamentary achievements, she highlighted notable progress made on climate change and various issues she pushed onto the political agenda. From influencing the declaration of a climate emergency in Parliament to advocating for a universal basic income and a legal right to access nature, Lucas has been a driving force in shaping important discussions. Her work also paved the way for a parliamentary debate on drug law reform and the upcoming inclusion of a Natural History GCSE in the curriculum.

Caroline Lucas remains steadfast in her determination to drive change and looks forward to dedicating more time to exploring innovative and imaginative approaches to creating a sustainable and livable future.

While the next general election is widely expected to occur in autumn 2024, there is a possibility that the Prime Minister may call for the election as late as January 28, 2025.

You may also like: Labour on track for landslide victory at next election, megapoll suggests