The Seafood Bar in Soho has launched a new £1 Oyster Happy Hour.

Available every day from 3pm to 5pm, the new restaurant serves oysters for just £1, celebrating the start of native oyster season.

On the menu, The Seafood Bar offers a good selection of oysters from West Mersea, Lindisfarne, Maldon and Gilardeau in France. A glass of Ruinart Brut (£14.50 per glass) is suggested to wash the oysters down, or a glass of The Seafood Bar’s own Ocean Bloody Mary, comprising vodka, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco and spiced tomato juice, served with an oyster of its own.

Launched last month, The Seafood Bar’s first London outpost is the brand’s first restaurant outside Holland, joining three sites in Amsterdam, occupying a 1730 Grade II listed Georgian townhouse on Dean Street. The restaurant specifically focusses on sustainable seafood, and with oysters considered one of the most sustainable foods available, the £1 Oyster Happy Hour is a great way of showcasing these oysters from one of Amsterdam’s most-loved seafood restaurants.

On the launch of the £1 Oyster Happy Hour, Pepijn de Visscher, Co-Owner at The Seafood Bar told The London Economic: “We’re really excited to bring our famous Oyster Happy Hour to the heart of Soho. Delicious and sustainable, our oysters are the perfect treat to share with friends and seafood fans alike”.

The Seafood Bar can be found at 77 Dean Street, London, W1D 3SH.

