For the past decade, London’s dining scene has been in the thrall of the small plate. From Soho to Shoreditch, menus have been whittled down into artful little portions designed to be passed around the table, photographed from above, and devoured communally. And while there’s much to love about the variety and conviviality this brings, there’s a silent minority of diners who would rather keep their fork to themselves. Not everyone wants to negotiate over the last croquette or slice a perfectly seared scallop into four with surgical precision. Some of us just want to sit down, be fed, and leave with the warm satisfaction of a proper meal.

It’s in this climate that a handful of restaurants are staging a quiet rebellion – moving away from the endless sharing format and towards something more structured, generous, and frankly, easier. Step forward Amazónico, the glitzy Mayfair destination best known for its jungle-inspired interiors and bold, South American-inflected menu. With its newly launched Asado Feasting Menu, available every Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm, the restaurant is offering an alternative to the pick-and-mix approach that’s dominated the capital’s dining culture.

The idea is simple: instead of building your meal from a dozen tiny plates, you surrender to the kitchen and let them feed you… properly. Priced at £65 per person, the Asado menu is a curated journey through some of Amazónico’s most beloved dishes, designed for the whole table to enjoy without the faff of ordering in rounds.

It kicks off with a volley of starters that double as edible postcards from across South America. There’s Mexican-style stone bass ceviche, brightened with avocado cream and jalapeño; Brazilian cassava cheese bread (Pão de Queijo) with its irresistible chew; and skewers of Brazilian-inspired grilled chicken thighs known as Espetada, smoky and deeply savoury. These are followed by heartier mains that carry the spirit of an authentic asado – the traditional Latin American gathering built around an open grill.

What sets the Asado Feasting Menu apart is that it takes the celebratory spirit of sharing – the laughter, the communal atmosphere – but strips out the stress of decision-making. There’s no menu paralysis, no awkward math over whether three people can split five dumplings, and no accidental doubling up on the same dish. It’s fuss-free, great value, and just structured enough to feel like an occasion.

Feasting menus aren’t new, but they’re enjoying a revival as diners tire of the relentless grazing format. Across London, more venues are cottoning on to the idea that set menus and feasting concepts work particularly well for groups who want to mark a special occasion without turning lunch into a logistical exercise. Amazónico’s offering is a prime example: a confident, generous spread that still delivers the glamour and theatricality the restaurant is known for, but in a way that feels more like a party than a tasting seminar.

So while small plates will no doubt continue their reign over the capital for the foreseeable future, it’s reassuring to know that somewhere in Mayfair, a restaurant is making the case for eating big, eating well, and – just sometimes – not having to share.