Los Mochis, the Baja-Nihon restaurant in the heart of Notting Hill, has launched a new breakfast menu that will be available to customers this week.

Served every day from 8am, guests will now be able to enjoy the restaurant’s Pan-Pacific plates from early until late.

Paying homage to traditional Mexican breakfast Los Mochis’s new breakfast menu includes tacos, Mexican classic Chilaquiles, Pancakes and Huevos.

Guests can expect unique plates of like Masa Chicken and Waffles with honey-truffle fried chicken, maple syrup and whipped butter and Masa Y Mas with corn fritters, smashed avocado, Pico de Gallo, poached eggs and chipotle hollandaise and ‘El Taco Rey’ with scrambled egg, spring onions and shavings of fresh truffle.

For those with a sweet tooth there are Churritos con Chocolate Caliente and Cinnamon Toast.

Over the weekend, breakfast goers can indulge in a concise list of tequila-spiked brunch cocktails, where guests can choose between Bloody Mezcalitas, Micheladas and Tequila Sunrises to complete the offering.

Find the restaurant at 2-4 Farmer St, London W8 7SN

