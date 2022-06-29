Ukrainian chef Yurii Kovryzhenko and his partner Olga Tsybytovska are set to open a restaurant on Brompton Road in Chelsea.

Mriya, which translates as ‘dream’, will serve classic and contemporary Ukrainian food and will be staffed by refugees who have been forced to leave home due to the war with Russia.

Some 77,000 Ukrainians have arrived in the UK since the war started, through two different programs: the Ukraine Family Scheme, where Ukrainians can be hosted by relatives in the UK; and the Homes for Ukraine scheme, where Ukrainians find a local “sponsor” through friends, charities or even social clubs.

It is believed that more than 15 million Ukrainians have been displaced overall.

Speaking to CODE, Yurii said: “Mriya means dream in Ukrainian, and we as a nation are dreaming of victory, and the opportunity to host people again. We want to share our culture.

“Historically, Ukrainians are real dreamers. In that sense the restaurant is exciting, because it’s the start of a story, the realisation of a dream.

“The Russians can destroy our homes, but not our dreams.”

Related: How To Make: Pulled Chicken with Beer, Maple Syrup & Chilli