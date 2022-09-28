The Bank of England has been forced to apply “plasters on the financial wounds created by the Government” after announcing it was launching an emergency gilt-buying programme in efforts to calm financial markets, experts have said.

The temporary measure to buy Government bonds – known as gilts – to bring down spiralling borrowing costs has been met with a mixed reaction in the City.

The announcement spurred on an immediate fall in UK long-date gilt yields, effectively bringing down the interest rate on public borrowing after it soared earlier this week, analysts said.

But the Bank of England’s move also signals a “topsy-turvy” set of policies with a bond-buying spree counteracting efforts to tame inflation with aggressive interest rate hikes, according to investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown.

Pension funds are natural buyers of long-dated gilts because they provide risk-free guaranteed income decades into the future.

According to Sky News correspondent Ed Conway, the BoE were reportedly responding to a “run dynamic” on pension funds.

Had they not intervened, there ould have been mass insolvencies of pension funds by this afternoon.

🚨NEW🚨

On the @bankofengland intervention:

Am told the BoE were responding to a “run dynamic” on pension funds – a wholesale equivalent of the run which destroyed Northern Rock.

Had they not intervened, there would have been mass insolvencies of pension funds by THIS AFTERNOON. — Ed Conway (@EdConwaySky) September 28, 2022

Related: ‘This inept madness cannot go on’: Tories turn on Truss