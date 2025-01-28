I have always approached St. Valentine’s Day with a sense of utter dread, the zenith of which is the terrifying prospect of a dinner a deux surrounded by other embarrassed couples in some over forced special night in a restaurant. So I often avoid and cook at home. But, on the occasions where that has not been possible a bit of luck and a bit of planning has, I grudgingly admit, resulted in some really memorable nights out. I’m thinking of a last minute scramble for somewhere to go in Rome one year, where we ended up having the special Valentines dinner in the hotel (the Westin Excelsior Palace on the Via Veneto) which was both unexpectedly delicious (halibut and strawberries – who knew? who even thought about it?) and great fun.

So, if you are planning a romantic evening out, take heart that there are good places out there, and to help you along we have come up with some suggestions. Note they are in no particular order, and range from the quirky to the well known, from ludicrously expensive to very reasonable… and I promise no Spoons or Cote!

The Ritz

Unquestionably one of the most breathtakingly romantic and beautiful restaurants in London, the Michelin-starred Ritz Restaurant, pictured above, is something special. My wife is very hard to please – she describes it as one of the few perfect places on earth. Not for those who like rooms understated, it is adorned with stunning garland chandeliers and an ambience set aglow by the flickering candlelight, all artfully reflected in mirrored panels.

The RItz offers afour-course set St. Valentine’s dinner menu crafted by Executive Chef, John William MBE paired with a glass of Barons de Rothschild ‘Ritz Reserve’ Rosé NV Champagne, adding an extra touch of indulgence to your dining experience. Let’s face it, the food here will be superb, and this is definitely one for an evening not to be forgotten, albeit for different reasons if you turn up having forgotten that The Ritz has a dress code.

To further enhance the allure of the evening they promise “live entertainment to create an atmosphere of captivating delight”. I suspect that they will get that but right too.

The dinner is on Friday 14th February 2025 and is priced from £395 per person. Book here.

The Ritz Hotel, Piccadilly, London

Andrew Edmunds, Soho

Andrew Edmunds is arguably the most romantic restaurant in the centre of town, albeit for different reasons from the Ritz. A pioneer of modern british cuisine in the 1990s and a long time favourite place, it has that shabby cool that makes one think of the Left Bank in myth. A handwritten chalkboard menu, delicious food, odd tables and chairs, a creaky old staircase in shabby old building just outside the fashionable part of Soho and a wine list of bin ends and obscure chateaux at reasonable prices. This place verges on perfection of a different sort.

For St. Valentine’s dinner Andrew Edmunds offers a three course menu at £75 a head, with a wide choice of starters including Dressed Crab with Fennel Salsa & Lemon Mayonnaise or Confit Duck with Chicory, Cornichons & Wholegrain Mustard Dressing. There are tempting main courses such as Cornish Lamb Rump with Braised Rainbow Chard & Anchoïade, Wild Bass with Saffron Tema Artichokes & Salsa Verde or Aged Beef Wing Rib with Roast Rosemary Potatoes, Béarnaise Sauce & Watercress Salad (For Two). I see no reason to look beyond the Chocolate & Cardamom Terrine with Rhubarb & Crème Fraîche for pudding.

I’d get my skates on if you want a table here as it’s always full. Full details are here.

Andrew Edmunds, 46 Lexington Street, London W1F 0LP – 020 7437 5708 – [email protected]

Cora Pearl

Nestled in the heart of Covent Garden, Cora Pearl provides a wonderful backdrop for St. Valentine’s Day. The restaurant’s interiors are the epitome of romance, featuring warm colours, plush seating, and elegant décor that create an intimate and inviting atmosphere. Cora Pearl provides perhaps the finest comfort food known to man, and is exactly the sort of place to go for a romantic dinner that comes naturally rather than being forced on anyone. And the food really is great.

This Valentine’s Day, the Cora kitchen offers three new specials: Scallops Thermador to start, a classic Beef Wellington, and a Seville Orange Jaffa Cake dessert with Crème Anglaise to finish.

Cora Pearl,30 Henrietta St. Covent Garden, London WC2E 8NA

Kitty Fisher’s

Kitty Fisher’s, renowned as one of London’s most romantic restaurants, is hosting a special St. Valentine’s Dinner with a ticketed event priced at £120 per person. Guests will be welcomed with a glass of Champagne Esterlin Brut NV or a Bad Kitty cocktail, setting the tone for an indulgent five-course dining experience. The menu features starters like Carlingford Rock Oyster or a Truffled Wild Mushroom Croquette (v), followed by dishes such as Prawn Cocktail with Pink Pomelo and Endive, and Scallops with Apple and Pink Peppercorn.

A refreshing Passionfruit, Champagne, and Lime Granita will cleanse the palate before the main course options of Swaledale Fillet of Beef with Crispy Potatoes, Creamed Leeks, and Béarnaise Sauce or a Celeriac & Ticklemore Tart with Truffle Cream and Bitter Leaf Salad (v). To finish, guests will enjoy a Hot Chocolate Pudding with Treacle Honeycomb Crumble and Ivy House Cream, or the Clementine Pâte de Fruit dusted with Cayenne Sugar.

God this sounds good.

Kitty Fisher’s 10 Shepherd Market, London W1J 7QF – 020 3302 1661 – Book here

Quo Vadis

There are few more wonderfully romantic restaurants than the old dame of Soho that is Quo Vadis, and with Jeremy Lee’s cooking being on sparkling form I think this is a smart choice for St. Valentine’s Dinner. At the time of writing I am not aware of any special St. Valentine’s Day menu, but why do you need one when you can start with cured trout, pickled turnip, beetroot & redcurrants and then follow it with cured cod, winter tomato, beetroot, orange, persimmon & pomegranate. Albeit I am a sucker for the pies at QV. Absolutely fantastic they are. But the real clincher why you should consider going here is that Jeremy’s puddings are simply the best in London bar absolutely nothing and no-one. The ginger sponge pudding and custard. I could live on that alone.

Quo Vadis, 26 – 29 Dean Street, Soho W1D 3LL – 020 7437 9585 – Quo Vadis | Restaurants Soho, Private Members Club Soho London

Ekstedt at The Yard

Add a Scandinavian twist to St.Valentine’s with a feast from Michelin-starred Swedish chef Niklas Ekstedt at the utterly special Ekstedt at The Yard. They are offering a six-course menu, cooked exclusively over an open fire including the perfect aphrodisiac: the restaurant’s signature Flambadou Oyster. Continue with dishes including hay smoked cuttlefish and juniper-smoked sirloin, plus, there’s a duo of sweet desserts followed by traditional Swedish ‘Fika’ to round off the meal with coffee and cinnamon buns. We love this place. Everyone I know who has been there loves this place. I suspect they will not disappoint on the 14th

The special St. Valentine’s Day eight course menu costs £125 per person and is available only on the 14th February.

Great Scotland Yard Hotel, 3-5 Great Scotland Yard, London, SW1A 2HN

www.ekstedtattheyard.com

Pavyllon London

If you cannot get to Paris for St.Valentine’s Day then the next best thing might be to head for Yannick Alléno’s superb French cuisine at Pavyllon. He has created a Valentine’s Day Menu at the michelin-starred restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel in Mayfair (Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane) which looks rather special.. Highlights include a steamed Comté cheese soufflé; Orkney Scallop with celeriac extraction and Prunier caviar; and a chocolate and cardamom dessert.

Six-course menu, £190 per person, available 14th February only.

Pavyllon London, The Four Seasons, Hamilton Pl, London, W1J 7DR

www.pavyllonlondon.com/

Dinner & Movies at The Brush Grand Café

Or what about something completely different? How about combining two of the most romantic things you can do – have dinner and go to the cinema. So, it’s Lights, camera, action at The Brush Grand Café in Hoxton. You can enjoy a special three-course set menu, pre-film cocktail and special screening in the downstairs movie theatre with gourmet popcorn. Screenings available from 14th -16th February feature a lineup of cult classics including Lost In Translation; When Harry Met Sally; and Romeo + Juliet. I think we know who they are aimed at. Post-movie, guests can access The Lounge with live DJ sets.

Dinner & Movie Package (£110). Available 14th – 16th February, screenings times are afternoon (5pm), evening (7pm) and late (10pm).

The Brush Grand Cafe, 84-86 Great Eastern St, London EC2A 3JL

Pahli Hill

Finally, Pahli Hill of Fitzrovia – in my view the best Indian restaurant in London at the moment – ​is hosting a St. Valentine’s Day tequila party for singles, couples and pals alike with artisanal tequila brand Mijenta Tequila in Bandra Bhai, its downstairs speakeasy bar that evokes a bygone era when drinking was not allowed, but always encouraged. With a free miniature Blushing Paloma cocktail on arrival for all guests, Bandra Bhai will be serving up some special cocktails to get everyone in the party mood: The Blushing Paloma and Cupid’s Potion.

The Blushing Paloma comprises grapefruit super juice, Mijenta Tequila Blanco topped up with rose syrup to take the edge off the sour grapefruit, decorated with a blood orange wedge, whilst Cupid’s Potion is made with milk washed Mijenta Tequila Reposado, blood orange cordial and lime juice, garnished with Himalayan pink salt and served in a small bottle that is perfect for sharing between two.

Upstairs in the restaurant, those looking to spice things up this Valentine’s Day can indulge in Chef Avi’s incredible Indian cuisine. With A La Carte available all evening, the restaurant will also be serving a tequila infused, blood orange ice gola – the perfect sharing dessert to wrap up the romantic meal. I suspect this will a blast of a St Valentine’s evening.

Pahli Hill Bandra Bhai, 79-81 Mortimer Street, W1W 7SJ – www.pahlihillbandrabhai.com

Finally, as a rather elegant alternative, how about some afternoon tea for St. Valentine’s Day?

Valentine’s Day Afternoon Tea with Jo Loves in The Parlour

Taking place in The Parlour and The 40 Elephants, situated in the 1820’s Grade II listed building with romantic and iconic landmarks on its doorstep. It is also the famous address of a legendary site immersed in iconic British history – originally the HQ of the Metropolitan Police, subsequently taken over by the Ministry of Defence and also used as the recruitment office during both World Wars.

Launching with the hotel’s guest partner, Jo Loves, the multi-sensory afternoon tea explores the notes from the Floral Collection, which features delicate and romantic fragrances that capture the essence of blooming flowers, evoking a sense of elegance. Prices start from £65.00 pp.

Galentine’s Day on The 40 Elephants

Crowd pleasing sharing dishes are on the menu at The 40 Elephants for the Galentine’s Day menu, for a special treat to celebrate friendships. There’s a choice of baked camembert with homemade sourdough baguette; Maldon oysters, shallot vinegar and champagne ganite or Oscietra Caviar, Blinis, shallot, chives, eggs and creme fraiche plus a pistachio, rose and raspberry entremet love cake to finish.

The Great Scotland Yard Hotel, Westminster

And as a final, final thought, if nothing else appeals or is possible, why not take yourself of to somewhere like Bar Italia on Frith Street or Bar Bruno on Wardour Street and watch the evening pass you by in the quiet contemplation of your own Nighthawks moment…