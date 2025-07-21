Historically we don’t do sidewalk dining in London, which is obviously a big miss when compared with Rome, Paris and I guess just about everywhere else you can think of. But it is changing and more and more restaurants and bars are finding great outdoor spaces, sometimes even rooftops, from where you can enjoy a drink and a nibble, maybe more, as the sun drifts down to the west.



In truth, there are more than we can list here, but here are some of our favourites and a few new and interesting options to get you started. So get the rose ordered and let’s get out there.

Kioku by Endo

This is my favourite terrace in London at the moment. Channel your inner James Bond because this large and beautiful space on the roof of Raffles at the OWO is the exact spot where Daniel Craig leans against the cuppola below and stares out over a grey and moody London. Except lets hope its sunny and personally I prefer my martini stirred and not shaken. Trrue fact: Ian Fleming had James Bond ask for his martini shaken and not stirred to tell readers that Bond was a bit of a thug, as everyone knew, and it remains true today, that a martini tastes more elegant and pure if stirred and should never be shaken.

The terrace at Kioku

Yokohama born Endo’s food is superlative, albeit you have to pay for what you get and it is worth it. And there is astounding value in the Kioku Bites & Bubbles offer which is priced at a very reasonable £30 per head includes a welcome drink of Rathfinny Sparkling, and with fatty Bluefin tuna and pickled daikon or Sea bream with Tataki, myoga, yuzu and shallot. Surely this is an unmissable…

Kioku by Endo, Raffles at the OWO 57 Whitehall, London SW1A 2BX – Kioku

Kapara

Kapara, in Soho’s James Court, has launched a rosé terrace in, running until 21st September, where its mediterranean dishes perfectly paired with the palest of pink rosés and soulful tunes. It’s a great way to discover this newly created, and rather cool, little spot hidden away from the crowds of Soho.

Kapara in Soho’s new James Court

On the menu you can enjoy chilled glasses of Minuty Cotes des Provence Rosé and bottles of Lady A and La Coste Rosé d’une Nuit, alongside two new spritz cocktails – Thelma and Louise – both sparkling with rosé and sass. Pair these with sharing plates such as Date & Miso Aubergine with tahini, pickles and herbs; Black & Gold Baby Squid with green shawarma, black garlic and nectarine; Hummus & Short Rib Chickpea with tahini, spiced rib stew and grape gremolata and Ancient Wheat Tabouleh Freekeh – a twist on the traditional Middle Eastern salad served with salted almonds, tomato, herbs and a citrus dressing.

Plus, on Sundays Kapara teams up with neighbours Milk Beach and The Little Scarlet Door to bring the good vibes and tunes to the terrace, in partnership with Playlister FM, with DJs from 1pm every week.

To book, visit www.kapara.co.uk

Kapara 13-14 Greek Street, London W1D 4DP www.kapara.co.uk @kapara

HERA

If you are based out in Stratford, heading to the Everyman Cinema Stratford next door, Sadler’s Wells East or (and I implore you to do this) visiting the incredible V&A East Storehouse, then you can pair it with some food and drinks at HERA, a Greek restaurant and bar in Stratford, which has truly gone for it this summer with a huge sun-dappled pergola-adorned terrace.

The pretty pergola at HERA in Stratford

It is a large and fun space from where to indulge in dishes like HERA’s iconic Feta Saganaki – feta cheese wrapped in angel hair and drizzled with lemon honey or their Seabass Carpaccio drizzled in yuzu, dill oil and topped with radish, crispy Calamari with aioli or for bigger plates their Grilled Lamb Chops with rosemary, Grilled Octopus with fava bean and pico de gallo, King Prawns with tomato and rosemary, or their Seafood Pasta, with calamari, prawns, clams and tomato sauce.

The drinks are great and the terrace is perfect for sunny lunches and post-work cocktail, and has a very decent cocktail hour, running 4pm – 7pm every weekday, where guests can choose from over 20 bespoke cocktails for just £8 a pop.

HERA Restaurant, 4 Arber Way, Stratford, London, E20 1JS – HERA Restaurant

Cocotte

Everyone loves the Cocotte’s rotisserie chicken and 28 days aged beef ribeye and they now have a terrace at their Shoreditch branch, which is perfect for an alfreco lunch, dinner or boozy brunch in the sun. Try the Full Cocotte (Nduja beans, egg parfait, toasted sourdough, sausage, mushroom, bacon, grilled tomato) for breakfast, and for lunch or dinner their Signature Rotisserie Chicken, available in whole, half, or quarter portions, maybe with some Truffle Mac and Cheese, Fries (plain or truffled), or Soy Chili Green Beans. Finish with an Ice Cream and Sorbet while Margaritas and Negronis, to innovative options like the Cocotte Spritz (rosé, sparkling wine, tonic, and grapefruit) or the La Vie En Rose (pomegranate liquor, rosé, sparkling wine and fresh mint). And of course, a sunny afternoon isn’t complete without an Aperol Spritz.

Cocotte Shoreditch, 8 Hoxton Square, Shoreditch N1 6NU – Cocotte

Scott’s Richmond

Scott’s Richmond

Outdoor dining is one thing, but riverside dining is the daddy and I am not sure it comes much better than at Scotts Richmond which opened in 2022, bringing a dose of fizz and glamour sometimes oddly lacking in this beautiful London borough. The grand two-storey dining room is epic enough, but beaten hands down by a meal on the outdoor terrace, which offers stunning views over the river towards Richmond and Twickenham Bridges.

New for this summer, Scott’s Richmond has launched a special ‘Botanical Garden’ terrace in partnership with Bombay Sapphire, inspired by the untamed beauty of British wildflowers. The riverside space has been transformed into a beautiful floral oasis, complete with bespoke seasonal cocktails referencing gin botanicals like juniper, lemon and angelica root. As the picture shows, it is quite something, and the menu here is as great as the menu at the Mayfair original. Enjoy oysyers, epic plateau fuits de mer and a perfect dover sole meuniere.

Scotts Richmond 4 Whittaker Avenue, Richmond, London TW9 1TH scotts-richmond.com

Rochelle Canteen

Rochelle Canteen

Rochelle Canteen opened in Shoreditch in 2004by and was created by Margot Henderson and her husband Fergus, with other loactions such as the ICA. The food has always been utterly wonderful, and this most wonderful of couples continued what they started at the French House and St. John in redefining the London dining scene through an honest approach to produce and cooking, and a welcome that made it a hub for East London’s creative community.

The restaurant is known for its laidback charm, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its outdoor courtyard set in a delightful walled garden. It is one of the best outdoor restaurants in East London, so head over and dive into the menu of seasonal British favourites, such as Crispy Lamb Ribs & Tarragon Mayonnaise, Clams, Fennel, Lovage & Cider or Cod, Courgettes and Lentils.

Rochelle Canteen 16 Playground Gardens, Shoreditch, London E2 7FA – rochellecanteen.com

