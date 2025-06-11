Let’s face it, it’s always panic to get a present or organise a suitable event. But panic over. We have it covered.

Learn to make dumplings with the experts…

Book him into a special ‘Dumplings for Dad’ class at Xi Home Dumplings Bay in Spitalfields, available on any Sunday in June and have extended into July as they are proving so popular.

Xi Home Dumplings is one of our favourites – we love dumplings and theirs are some of the best around. Now they are offering you the chance to book your father in to learn how to make them, or even better go with him! These Father’s Day masterclasses run from 3–5pm and are led by Head Chef Minnie Wang and Owner Wenjun Xiang, the two-hour class teaches participants how to make traditional Northern Chinese dumplings from scratch, covering everything from dough-making to creating signature Xi Home fillings. Dads will also enjoy a complimentary beer during the session and leave with a branded apron and a certificate.

The cost is £50 per person and bookings can be made at XI HOME DUMPLINGS BAY – DUMPLINGS MAKING MASTERCLASS Tickets, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite

Xi Home Dumplings Bay 10 Blossom Street London, E1 6PL

Take him to a legendary London restaurant….

This Father’s Day, treat the father figure in your life to an indulgent experience at Langan’s Brasserie. Available for one day only on Sunday 15 June, guests can enjoy a special ‘Burger & Boulevardier’ menu priced at £40 per person. The menu includes Langan’s signature smashed burger, served with smoked pickles, melted cheese, and the Brasserie’s house burger sauce, perfectly paired with a classic Boulevardier cocktail – a bold, refined mix of whiskey, vermouth and Campari.

For those looking to take their Father’s Day celebration to the next level, Langan’s private members’ club, Upstairs at Langan’s, is offering an exclusive cigar promotion. On Sunday 15 June, guests can enjoy 50% off the Partagas Serie D No. 4, one of the most iconic Cuban cigars in the world, now priced at £25. Known for its full-bodied strength, rich flavour, and robusto size, this cigar is a true classic and a perfect gift or indulgence for the occasion.

Additionally, in the lead-up to Father’s Day, Langan’s will host a Dalmore Whisky & Cigar Pairing event on Tuesday 3 June. Held Upstairs at Langan’s, this curated tasting experience offers the opportunity to explore the world of premium cigars alongside one of Scotland’s most prestigious whisky houses. Tickets for the event are available to purchase online via: https://langansbrasserie-events.giftpro.co.uk/events/the-dalmore-cigar-pairing/.

A proper Lunch at the TwentyTwo in Mayfair

Treat him to a refined yet relaxed celebration at The Twenty Two, Mayfair’s elegant hideaway for the creative and the curious. Housed in a beautifully reimagined Edwardian manor on Grosvenor Square, The Twenty Two invites guests to mark the occasion in surroundings that balance timeless opulence with contemporary charm.

The Restaurant at The Twenty Two will serve an indulgent roast menu, curated by Executive Chef Alan Christie. You can expect Roast Cornish Red Chicken, Roast Mount Grace Farm Lamb and Roast Sirloin of Aberdeen Beef served with Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, cauliflower cheese and seasonal vegetables. There are plenty of other starters and mains to choose from including Cornish dover sole meunière with capers and parsley, Asparagus and pea risotto with aged parmesan or Seared tuna steak, miso, black sesame and chilli. The showpiece Bloody Mary trolley will be making the rounds, offering tableside tipples with a playful twist – from bacon garnishes to tequila or gin bases.

The TwentyTwo 22 Grosvenor Square, London W1K 6LF · 020 3988 5022

www.thetwentytwo.com

Get him a whisky tasting set…

I promise you he will love you for this….

Drinks By The Dram have launched new gift sets which have launched ahead of Father’s Day. The perfect gift for discerning dads, each set is a journey through the worlds of whisky, rum and gin and a great way to discover new spirits and distilleries. They are beautifully put together and well worth taking a look at.

The sets feature six or twelve unique 30ml drams and all are presented in stylish packaging. Prices range from £19.95 to £274.95 and all are available from Master of Malt (on Skimlinks).

The updated line-up includes favourites such as:

The Regions of Scotland Whisky 6 Dram Tasting Set (£39.95) – a guided tour of Scotland’s most iconic regions, featuring drams from Lagavulin, Dalmore and Glenkinchie.

(£39.95) – a guided tour of Scotland’s most iconic regions, featuring drams from Lagavulin, Dalmore and Glenkinchie. The Japanese Whisky 6 Dram Tasting Set (£49.95) – showcasing the precision and elegance of Japanese distilling with samples from Yamazaki, Hatozaki, Yoichi and Nikka.

(£49.95) – showcasing the precision and elegance of Japanese distilling with samples from Yamazaki, Hatozaki, Yoichi and Nikka. Thank You Dad Whisky 6 Dram Tasting Set (£24.95) – a budget-friendly gift with standout drams from Talisker, Teeling, Speyside and Benriach.

(£24.95) – a budget-friendly gift with standout drams from Talisker, Teeling, Speyside and Benriach. The Premium Islay Whisky 6 Dram Tasting Set (£44.95) – a deep dive into the peaty, smoky malts that have made Islay world famous.

(£44.95) – a deep dive into the peaty, smoky malts that have made Islay world famous. The Premium Gin 6 Dram Tasting Set (£32.95) – featuring six standout samples from world-class distillers across the UK, Africa and Japan, including Procera, Bathtub, Silent Pool and Blackeye.

(£32.95) – featuring six standout samples from world-class distillers across the UK, Africa and Japan, including Procera, Bathtub, Silent Pool and Blackeye. The Premium Rum 6 Dram Tasting Set (£37.95) – a global rum exploration with rich and complex pours from Jamaica, Guyana and Guatemala, including Appleton, El Dorado,

(£37.95) – a global rum exploration with rich and complex pours from Jamaica, Guyana and Guatemala, including Appleton, El Dorado,

You can order here: Drinks By The Dram Unveils Revamped Tasting Set Collection

Take him for some properly spicy noodles and enjoy a free beer to Dads who can handle the heat this Father’s Day Sunday 15th June.

Take him for a cool Scandanavian lunch plus free Nuet Cocktail & Flask..



Treat dad to the ultimate flame-cooked Sunday Roast with a Scandinavian twist, created by Michelin-starred chef Niklas Ekstedt. Each dish at Ekstedt at The Yard is cooked over open flames for a unique dining experience, from succulent braised beef short rib to a hay-smoked veal fillet. Every dad dining will also receive a complimentary Nuet cocktail (the spirit of Scandinavia) and Nuet flask to take home – the perfect Swedish keepsake to remember the day.

The Sunday Roast Main course with sides is £35; two-courses is £49; or three-courses for £59. Available from 12:30pm – 2:30pm on 15th June.

You can book here https://ekstedtattheyard.com/sunday-roast

Take him to a cool new restaurant….

Known for walking the line between dinner and sinner, MR PORTER artfully blends the qualities of a modern steakhouse with the energy of a chic lounge, creating an atmosphere that’s both sophisticated and sensorial. Following its much-anticipated London debut this spring — joining acclaimed sister venues in Amsterdam, Barcelona, and Ibiza pop-up 2024 — MR PORTER has quickly established itself as Mayfair’s new address for beautiful contradictions, flirty indulgence, and world-class dining.

The Gentleman’s Roast promises a refined take on classic house favourites, featuring exceptional cuts cooked to perfection, alongside MR PORTER’s distinctive contemporary dishes. Guests can expect signature roast plates such as Roast Loin of Beef and Pork Belly all served with roasted potatoes, glazed parsnips, heritage carrots, savoy cabbage, red wine sauce and Yorkshire pudding. To elevate, pair with specially crafted, show-stopping cocktails designed exclusively for the occasion including the Naked Umeshu, a rich, umami-forward blend of Freud Whisky, Umeshu, Oloroso Sherry, Fig Liqueur and Umami Bitters. Bold, balanced, and perfectly paired with the celebratory spirit, these bespoke drinks are made to toast the leading men in our lives.

To finish, MR PORTER London presents a special Father’s Day dessert: Nocciolata. This indulgent creation features layers of hazelnut sponge, crunchy pearls, silky Dulcey ganache, rich caramel, and caramelised Piedmont hazelnuts, all served with a scoop of bold coffee ice cream — a sophisticated finale to compliment The Gentleman’s Roast.

MR PORTER Steakhouse, The Hilton on Park Lane, Park Lane, London

www.mrportersteakhouse.com

Buy him a very cool bottle of gin from Wales…

Exclusively launched at Harrods on World Earth Day 2025, Cygnet 77 is the latest from Cygnet Gin, co-founded by Katherine Jenkins OBE and Andrew Levitas. Aged in Welsh whisky casks for over a year and infused with Manuka honey, it’s layered, smooth, and crafted to be enjoyed neat or in a refined martini.

Flavour notes include juniper, caramelised honey, chamomile, and soft oak, with a floral aroma and lingering finish. Bottled in the brand’s hand-blown Eirlys decanter, it balances luxury with sustainability designed to be repurposed after use.

Available via Harrods, Amazon, Master of Malt and at Cygnet’s own website.