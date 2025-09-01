Like seemingly everyone else, we continue to love Danish-Japanese restaurant group, Sticks’n’Sushi, which just gets it right when it comes to offering a great atmosphere, the sort of food that is perfect for groups – something advennturous for the curious while reassuring favourites for the less than curious. And with excellent drinks and cocktails. The nearest comparator I can think of is El Pastor, whose four branches (Soho, London Bridge, Kings Cross and Battersea Power Station) serve tremendous Mexican food and great cocktails in a way that works expertly for both veterans and newbies. I’ll bet you have both of them on your list of “places to catch up with the cousins/college friends/team mates or for a birthday dinner”. And if you don’t, you should. Because they both deliver a great evening at prices that are entirely reasonable for 2025.

And so to Sticks’n’Sushi’s month-long event series paying homage to Sake the national drink of Japan. Apparently there is an actual National Sake Day on 1st October each year to celebrate the start of the sake brewing season. Now I always wonder who gets to decide on these things – is there a committee somewhere in Whitehall which allocates them? Is there someone who says “no, you can’t have that day, we’ve already declared it National Greggs Sausage Roll Day”?

Anyway, silliness aside, I’m 100% up for National Sake Day, Week or Year, and so was very pleased to hear that Certified Sake Sommelier, Vicky Vecchione of Sticks’n’Sushi has invited some of Japan’s most exciting breweries to London for a series of sake experiences, from cocktail masterclasses and guided tastings to an intimate pairing dinner, welcoming both seasoned enthusiasts and curious first timers to celebrate all things sake in the city this autumn.

As a veteran of some of their other events, I can vouch that they are very good fun and you can see that they are completely reasonably priced, so if you fancy learning a bit more about Sake in October – and try while you learn I say – then these should suit you perfectly.

Sake Masterclasses for Beginners by Takara – Wednesday 1st October, 7pm – 9pm, Battersea

Step into the world of sake with a guided tasting from the experts at Takara Sake. Perfect for beginners, this session features four distinctive pours from some of Japan’s most popular breweries Shirakabegura Kimoto Junmai, Gokai, Shochikubai Nigori and new to the UK, sparkling Mio Sake. Sticks’n’Sushi favourites from the kitchen will be served along the way.

Location: Sticks’n’Sushi Battersea, 6 Electric Boulevard, SW11 8BJ

Ticket Price: £40 inclusive of four sakes and delicious bites.

Cocktail Masterclass with Sake ONO – Wednesday 8th October, 7pm -9pm, Shoreditch

Join expert mixologists and master three knockout sake cocktails, all crafted with Sake Ono’s premium Junmai Daiginjo, known for its crisp notes of honeydew, lemon peel and white blossom. The Ono Martini, Ono Spritz and Ono Sour will be paired with signature light bites from Sticks’n’Sushi.

Location: Sticks’n’Sushi Shoreditch, 100 Shoreditch High St, London E1 6JQ

Ticket Price: £40 inclusive of three cocktails, a glass of Ono Sake, served neat, and canapés

Akashi Tai Sake Paired Dinner – Wednesday 15th October, 7pm – 9pm, White City

Indulge in an intimate four-course pairing dinner, led by Akashi Tai, a true artisan sake made with Yamadanishiki rice and fresh spring water from the Akashi region. The evening will open with a traditional Kagami Biraki – the ceremonial breaking of the sake barrel to celebrate good fortune and new beginnings. Enjoy classic sushi and creative sticks from the grill alongside three premium sakes, Akashi Tai Yuzushu, Honjozo Genshu, and Junmai Daiginjo, plus a Gingo Plum Wine.

Location: Sticks’n’Sushi White City, Southern Terrace, Ariel Way, London, W12 7GA

Ticket Price: £60 inclusive of four course dinner and three sakes

KAY Sake Cocktail Masterclass – Tuesday 22nd October, 7pm – 9pm, Canary Wharf

Level up your mixology skills as KAY Sake guide you through three easy-to-make cocktails paired with Sticks’n’Sushi canapés. Incredibly versatile and refined, KAY Sake is crafted from premium Niigata rice and the purest water from the Kaji river. An evening of flavour, creativity and discover awaits.

Location: Sticks’n’Sushi Canary Wharf, 1 Crossrail Place, London E14 5AR

Ticket Price: £30 inclusive of three cocktails, Kay Sake, served neat, and canapés

