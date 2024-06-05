SMSH BN, Soho’s latest burger experience, has opened its doors, promising to revolutionise the burger experience.

Led by chef Mark Morrans, formerly MNKY HOUSE and Nobu Melbourne, the new destination offers a unique twist on the beloved smash burger, a term used to denote a compressed cooking action which results in a sear on the outside of the meat to lock in flavour.

The restaurant showcases a striking interior, with playful warm interiors and vibrant neon lights. It is coupled with a high-octane atmosphere designed to encourage a ‘smashing experience’.

At SMSH BN, the menu features Wagyu meat smash burgers, with highlights including Wagyu Cheese SMSH BN – featuring double Wagyu patties, potato bun, special sauce, pickled cucumber, pickled jalapenos, grilled onions, crispy shallots and American cheese – and the “Wagyu House SMSH BN” with double patties, potato bun, special sauce, pickled cucumber, pickled jalapenos, grilled onions, and crispy shallots.

For those with plant-based preferences, the “Vegan SMSH BN,” with Vegan Patty, potato bun, special sauce, pickled cucumber, pickled jalapenos, grilled onions, crispy shallots and complete with vegan cheese.

SMSH has also opened for breakfast, with options including a “Breakfast SMSH BN” featuring a vegan double pa?y, potato bun, special sauce, pickled cucumber, pickled jalapenos, grilled onions, crispy shallots, and vegan cheese or “SMSH’d Croissants” with English muffin, beef smashed sausage, egg, American cheese, and special sauce.

