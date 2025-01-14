Take a trip to Thailand this festive season with Slurp Noodles’ authentic Nam Tok noodles and Dang’s deliciously crafted cocktails.

Inspired by traditional family recipes, Slurp Spitalfields pays homage to Thailand’s popular street food with a selection of flavoursome noodle dishes.

You’ll be transported to the vibrant streets of Bangkok with dishes which include Stewed Chicken Noodle Soup with a shiitake mushroom base, stewed chicken drumsticks, half-boiled egg and crunchy veg. Peppery Pork Noodle Soup (kuaijab), a comforting street food dish with pork, duck blood, half-boiled egg and rolled rice noodles. Noodles in Gravy (lad na) thick rice noodles topped with savoury pork gravy with crunchy veg.

The hearty Five-spice Noodle Soup is a favourite, consisting of a rich and aromatic silk road spiced pork broth with rice noodles, perfect for a winter’s day. With tangy, spicy and salty flavours, the Sen Su Kho Thai remains a highlight on the menu with rice noodles, long beans, celery, coriander beansprouts and lime. The Hat Yai Chicken is a standout dish with deep fried chicken thighs marinated in coriander, garlic and white pepper topped with crispy shallots.

For those looking for the ultimate Thai cocktail party, head down to Dang’s located in the basement of Slurp Spitalfields for an evening of cocktails, sake and good times late into the night. Immerse in this late-night drinking spot with its distinct circular bar surrounded by deep red and orange furnishings and make it a night to remember.

And do try the Taro Ramos cocktail – it is genuinely the nicest cocktail we have ever tried!

Open till 1am from Wednesday to Saturday, cheers to the festivities with Dang’s cocktail menu where each tipple is curated by expert mixologists. Highlights from the menu include Banana Hibiki, Honey Thai Tea, Taro Ramos and Yuzu You. Guests can also choose from a variety of red and white wines, traditional sake and beers.

Located within the bustling district of Spitalfields, Slurp and Dang’s is the perfect location for food and cocktails following a day of shopping in close-by Spitalfields Market. From family get-togethers to work cocktail parties till late, Slurp and Dang’s offer a friendly, warm location for any occasion.

