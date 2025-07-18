You’ve probably had a few hot dogs in your time. Whether it’s one of those cheap ones at the cinema, a home-made creation on the barbecue, or from a restaurant that’s decided to put a fancy spin on things, you more or less know what you’re getting each time – sausage in bun.

That is until now.

At La SPOT in Soho, they’ve taken the hot dog and flipped it on its head – by replacing the sausage with octopus.

Described as the hot dog’s “cooler, sexier, wildly more delicious cousin,” this creation features a tender, slow-cooked octopus tentacle nestled in golden pillowly soft brioche roll, topped with onion marmalade, Makato cheese, crispy potato julienne, and a dash of hot paprika.

Since its launch, the Octopus Hot Dog (£16) has become La SPOT’s breakout sensation, having racked up more than 100,000 views online. The bold, beautifully crafted brioche creation has turned into a viral obsession selling out every day, as foodies and influencers queue up to try it.

Tucked away on Charlotte Street, La SPOT is Soho’s newest culinary standout — an independent neighbourhood spot where sharing plates, good company, and bold flavours take centre stage.

Drawing inspiration from the lively charm of European tapas bars and a passion for golden, buttery brioche, La SPOT delivers a menu that’s both elevated and inviting — already winning over Londoners (and their Instagram feeds).

Founded by a husband-and-wife duo and their close friend — restaurateurs with Ukrainian roots and a deep love for Spanish cuisine — La SPOT is a heartfelt celebration of community through food.

From weekday lunches to laid-back dinners and weekend brunches, La SPOT offers a chance to savour rich flavours, unwind, and connect — all without the typical Soho price tag.

La SPOT is located at 18 Charlotte Street, London, W1T 2LZ

Visit: www.LaSpotLondon.co.uk

Opening Hours:

Mon: Closed

Tue – Sat: 12pm – 10pm

Sun: 11am – 4pm