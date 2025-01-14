Expat Charlie Mullins says he would be happy to run for Reform UK at the next General Election – and has already been courted by the party’s leader.

The Pimlico Plumbers founder and anti-Brexit campaigner told TalkTV that he is considering entering the political fray as a councillor before moving up from there.

He said: “I’ve been asked if I’d like to do it by Nigel, and yeah – why not? Anything to get Labour out and get Reform in, I think!”

Mullins suggested he’d run somewhere “local” like Lambeth, Bermondsey, Kensington and Chelsea in London – where he “knows the area and knows the people”.

But he could hit a few snags.

In September, he told reporters that he is preparing to flee the UK after Labour asked those with the “broadest shoulders” to bear the “heaviest burden” as part of the party’s tax changes.

The 71-year-old, who made £145 million when he sold his firm in 2021, said he wants to have “no assets in the UK whatsoever” and intends on paying no tax next year as he flees for Spain and Dubai.

He has put his £12 million London penthouse on the market, saying his family would “go mad” if they had to pay inheritance tax because of it.

Mullins could also cause a few internal divisions over his previous stance on Brexit.

Reform’s former deputy leader is reported to have ripped into his ex-party for “recruiting an arch-Remainer as a candidate”.

“The Brexit Party recruiting Remainers,” he jabbed, which to be fair, is pretty hilarious.

