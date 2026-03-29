Roketsu, a high-end Japanese restaurant in Marylebone, has been something of a hit since it opened. To be fair – who knew that the fortunate deizens of that borough had the money and the taste for such an exquisite place? But to be fair you still have to perform, and by all accounts Roketsu knocks it out of the park on all levels.

But not wanting to rest on their laurels, Roketsu has unveiled two new seasonal Sakura kappo menus for cherry blossom season from 1st April 2026 and (this is a biggie) has introduced covered terrace seating outside the restaurant, marking the arrival of spring, and have done so with a sparing elegance and precision that has become their hallmark.

The team is launching two seasonal sakura menus offering an immersive exploration of spring. Guests can choose from Classic Sakura Kappo (£150) or Prime Sakura Kappo (£200). The menus incorporate cherry blossom in a variety of ways as well as other spring flavours, shoots and fruits.

Highlights include cherry blossom leaf, traditionally salt-pickled and prized for its delicate floral aroma has been infused into King Prawn Tempura and Turbot Sushi adding a delicate floral layer to the dish. Cherry Stone Clam and Bamboo Shoot Soup features steamed clam simmered in bamboo shoots with a dashi stock.

Foie Gras Miso Monaka appears on both menus, accented with vibrant strawberry and miso flavours, plum sake jelly and daikon radish.

Main course options include charcoal cooked fish of the day, yakatori-style guinea fowl or luxurious Japanese wagyu.

The Prime Sakura menu incorporates a course of top range nigiri sushi including toro with truffle, scallop with caviar and wagyu sukiyaki gunkan.

Both menus finish with Strawberry Daifuku – soft mochi that is typically eaten under the cherry blossom trees in Japan, filled with strawberry, sweet red bean paste and matcha mascarpone.

Complementing the menus is a thoughtfully curated range of drinks pairings, including wine, sake, and even sakura-infused non-alcoholic options.

A bespoke seasonal cocktail, the Sakura Fizz, has also been created exclusively for the Sakura Kappo Menus combining Champagne with subtle cherry blossom notes, in a blissful celebration of spring.

For the first time, Roketsu has added four coveted outside covers to their offering for visitors wanting to experience some of London’s best Japanese dining al fresco.

I suspect I won’t be the only one looking to celebrate spring with Roketsu.

Roketsu, 12 New Quebec Street, London W1H 7RW – 020 3149 1227 – Roketsu

Lunch Thu to Sat 12.00 to 14.15

Dinner Mon to Sat 18:00 to 22:45, Sun 18:00 to 21:45

[email protected]