Researchers at New York Bakery Co. have taken a deep dive into the nation’s breakfast habits and revealed that almost half (48 percent) of Brits are routinely disappointed by their brekkie or brunch, whether rustled up by themselves, a friend, or eaten out.

Topping the list of very British and relatable breakfast fails was burned toast (48 percent), overcooked dippy eggs (34 percent) and cremated bacon (23 percent).

Overall, a fifth (18 percent) loathe finding eggshell in their scrambled eggs, while one in five (17 percent) reckon there is nothing worse than the butter being rock hard and ripping the toast during spreading.

Instant coffee is a no-no for 14 percent of us, while watery poached eggs (12 percent), stodgy porridge (11 percent) and being served a big slimy mushroom on the side of your fry-up (five percent) also leave us disappointed.

Bean ramekin

Meanwhile, one in twenty say the most annoying breakfast fail is when beans are on the same plate as their fry-up, and not in a separate ramekin.

Yet despite being regularly gutted about their breakfast, 71 percent of Brits would not dream of complaining about an under-par brekkie, with one in three (27 percent) insisting it is simply not the done thing.

However, a sixth (16 percent) of Brits are not too shy to post their breakfast fails to social media, with hilarious results.

And despite the frequent disappointment, two thirds (66 percent) agree that breakfast, when done well, is the best meal of the day.

Making time for it is the issue, with almost half (44 percent) saying they usually run out of time for breakfast during the week, and 69 percent saying it is usually a rushed and chaotic affair.

According to the stats, Brits would love their weekday breakfasts to be more like their weekend ones, with eight in ten (79 percent) preferring weekend brunches because they have more time.

Make more of breakfast

Alastair Unite from New York Bakery Co. said: “We know that weekday family breakfasts can be pretty chaotic. It’s something we can all relate to. Burned toast, slimy eggs and cold beans, we’ve all been there, and shared a laugh or two along the way.

“But we also know that people want to make more of breakfast. The research shows that over half of Brits wish they could spend more mealtimes together, with a further 53 percent agreeing that some of their best memories are created over breakfast.

“There’s something special about breakfast and the feelings it creates. That’s why it’s time to ditch plain old toast and shake things up with bagels, the toast of New York.”

The 20 worst British breakfast fails

Burnt toast – 48 percent Overcooked “dippy” eggs – 34 percent Cremated bacon – 23 percent Soggy cereal – 22 percent Eggshell in your scrambled eggs – 18 percent Rock hard butter which breaks the toast – 17 percent Milk added to a tea bag before hot water – 16 percent Undercooked, flabby bacon – 16 percent Dry scrambled eggs – 14 percent Instant coffee – 14 percent Cold baked beans – 12 percent Watery poached eggs – 12 percent Stodgy porridge – 11 percent UHT milk in little packets – 10 percent Slimy egg white on your fried egg – 10 percent Limp “soldiers” – 6 percent Half an undercooked tomato with your full English – 5 percent A big slimy mushroom with your fry up – 5 percent Beans on the same plate as your fry up – 5 percent Breakfast smothered in ketchup or brown sauce – 4 percent

