IN SHORT:

Food: 8/10

Service: 9/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Overall: 8/10

THE DETAIL:

Tucked between Colombia and Guyana on the northern coastline of South America, Venezuela’s cuisine has been shaped through many influences. From the Spanish, French, and Portuguese through to Caribbean, each culture has left a culinary stamp. Appropriately enough, it was the indigenous peoples who are responsible for the arepa; a soft, cornmeal bun filled with all kinds of deliciousness.

Having started in Camden Market, the Arepa & Co. team’s project has grown steadily, now with sites in Bethnal Green, Haggerston, Brixton and most recently Elephant and Castle. It’s no surprise they’ve built such a following. They’ve managed to retain the informality of street food while crafting a menu that balances fun, comfort and nutrition. So you can come for a cocktail and end up sharing small plates, or settle in for a full-blown feast.

Eating out has become so expensive of late, yet this is affordable and caters to a younger crowd. At a time when eating out can feel like a luxury, this place keeps things affordable and accessible, especially for a younger crowd. They’ve even carved out a dedicated “Fit Arepa” section of the menu, complete with protein counts. Smart move.

We kicked off the evening with cocktails: a caipirinha, sharp and cool, and a Summer Fitz, made with prosecco, elderflower, soda and mint. The Fitz leaned too sweet to appreciate the floral notes fully, but it was still a refreshing start.

Starter plates arrived quickly:

Tequeños: melted cheese wrapped in pastry with a sweet dip—pure comfort.

Tostón Avocado: a delicate, creamy stack—balanced and quietly excellent.

Yuca fries: crispy, golden, and instantly addictive.

The Mains:

Arepa Pabellón – shredded beef, black beans, ripe plantains and cheddar

Rich and savoury, the gluten-free bread is filling without feeling heavy. The refried black beans and sweet plantains push it firmly into Caribbean comfort territory.

Arepa Sabich – grilled aubergine, braised red cabbage, boiled egg, pico tahini, and a herby spicy sauce

A standout dish. Beautifully layered flavours and textures; unexpected, but perfectly balanced.

Veggie Asado Negro – oyster mushrooms, caramelised dark gravy, celeriac purée, and mixed grilled veg.

The gravy is deep and umami-rich; the mushrooms soak it up beautifully. The vegetables retain a great bite, grounding the dish with freshness.

We paired everything with a well-priced bottle of pinot noir (£32), which hit the right notes with the mix of spices and richness.

Desserts:

Passion Fruit Sorbet with Coconut Flakes

Clean and citrusy with the perfect crunch from the flakes.

Chocolate Tequeños

Gooey dark chocolate wrapped in crisp pastry, served with vanilla ice cream and a raspberry garnish—rich, indulgent, and definitely shareable.

SUMMARY:

With a buzzy vibe and a menu packed with flair, Arepa & Co. delivers a Venezuelan adventure in the heart of Elephant Park. Every detail feels considered, from the food to the presentation, with enough range to suit a casual night out or a full-on foodie mission.

While you’re there, don’t miss a wander through Elephant Park. The landscaping is lush, the atmosphere upbeat, and the area is fast becoming one of South London’s most intriguing destinations.

Arepa & Co. is at 8 Ash Avenue, London SE17 1EU

Opening hours:

Monday – Thursday 9:00 – 22:30

Friday 9:00 – 23:30

Saturday 10:00 – 23:30

Sunday 10:00 – 22:30

Arepa & Co